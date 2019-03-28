Classical music lovers can travel to France with Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra during its next show.
The concert "The Keys to France" will be performed April 5 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church in Merrillville. The symphony's season thus far has featured diverse offerings and this concert will follow suit.
Special guests for the show will be pianist Winston Choi and organist John W. Sherer.
NISO conductor/music director Kirk Muspratt believes each season should include a variety of compositions of various themes. This French-themed concert will star compositions such as Saint-Saens' "Piano Concerto No. 2," starring Choi on piano.
Also in the spotlight will be Saint-Saens' "Organ Symphony" featuring a performance by Sherer. The popular Ravel's "Bolero" also will be delivered by the symphony.
Said Muspratt about the performance of Ravel's "Bolero": "The combined sound of the organ and the orchestra will blow the roof off the hall."
Guests can enjoy a pre-concert lecture by Muspratt at 6:15 p.m. The "Keys to France" show is sponsored by The Times, Crown Point Community Foundation, BMO Harris Bank, MonoSol, John Cicco's Menswear and The Giragos Family.
Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will present the "One Small Step" show on May 17 at Living Hope Church. All future concerts will be held at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church.
FYI: "The Keys to France" show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 5 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, Merrillville. Tickets are $33 to $73 with student tickets priced at $10.