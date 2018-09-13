Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will begin its 2018-2019 season in a rousing dixie-style way.
The Dukes of Dixieland show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School. The group, which is a revival-type band specializing in the music of New Orleans, will star on the concert roster along with the symphony.
"They're just a blast and a terrific way to start the season," said Kirk Muspratt, conductor and music director for the symphony.
"I worked with them in St. Louis and Utah," Muspratt said, about the group. The conductor said he's sure audiences will have a great time at this first concert of the new season.
NISO will be presenting all their shows in various venues for the 2018-2019 season. The venues NISO will perform in are Monbeck Auditorum at Highland High School, The Auditorium at Living Hope Church in Merrillville and The Auditorium at Valparaiso High School.
For this first show, Muspratt promises The Dixieland band will turn the show into a real Mardi-Gras shindig, Muspratt said. "They just rock the place and it's like a party."
Muspratt added that he's happy with the diversity of the new season's programming, which in addition to the dixieland show, will also include assorted classical programs from French-inspired themes to Russian masterpieces.
Orchestra fans will also be interested in NISO's gala this year. The gala A Concert with Courses will be held Oct. 12 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. "We hope it will get everybody in a really great mood," Muspratt said.
The gala will have performances by the Symphony Chorus, members of the Symphony and the Youth Orchestra in addition to food and drink. Muspratt said the evening will be divided into three different segments or "courses" with various entertainment featured during each segment. For more information, call 219-836-0525 or visit nisorchestra.org.