Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will concentrate on the musical repertoire of John Williams during its first concert of the season.
The show "The Music of John Williams" runs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20 at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church on the Merrillville/Crown Point border.
Music director and conductor Kirk Muspratt will lead the orchestra in its concert featuring tunes of "mega" proportions including compositions from "Star Wars."
Composer Williams has been a favorite on the music scene for decades. His 65-year career includes some of the most popular film scores.
Audience members will hear everything from songs from "Star Wars," to "Harry Potter," "Superman," "Indiana Jones," "Jurassic Park" and others.
Attendees of NISO's opening shows will delight in the exuberant music experienced in any show that focuses on the tunes of Williams.
This will also be the first season that the orchestra has named its permanent home to be the Auditorium at Living Hope Church. The group, last season, performed at three different venues before deciding on this site.
According to Muspratt, "We received so many rave reviews last year (of Living Hope Church), from its intimate setting to its superb acoustics, we are so excited for everyone to experience it."
Part of the orchestra's season mantra is "One Symphony. One Home," referring to Living Hope Church.
The opening show is sponsored by Indiana University Northwest, The Times Media Company, Vidimos Inc., John Cicco's Menswear and MonoSol.
"The Music of John Williams" ushers in NISO's 78th season.