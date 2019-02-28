NiSO's diverse season continues with its "Two Symphonies and a Modern Mass" concert on March 8 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church in Merrillville.
The show, under the direction of Kirk Muspratt, NISO's conductor and music director, stars performances by soprano Katelyn Lee, bass-baritone Sam Handley, the Southlake Children's Choir, Eisenhower Elementary Choir and the Symphony Chorus.
Muspratt said he was looking forward to "Two Symphonies and A Modern Mass," during a past interview.
"I like the fact that we're working with children in the show," Muspratt said. On the playlist for the concert will be a special performance of "Mass of the Children" by Rutter.
"It's something positive about children and for children," Muspratt said, adding that the inclusion of the young performers brings much quality and meaning to the musical experience. The "Mass of the Children" features a blend of English poems and Latin text.
Also included in the show will be Brahms' "Second Symphony" and Mozart's "34th Symphony."
The program is just one of the many eclectic shows brought to audiences by the orchestra. This season also will feature "The Keys to France" on April 5 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church and the "One Small Step" show on May 17 at Monbeck Auditorium.
"Two Symphonies and a Modern Mass" concert is sponsored by The Times, Crown Point Community Foundation, BMO Harris Bank, MonoSol, John Cicco's Menswear and the Giragos Family.
Muspratt will once again have a pre-concert lecture at 6:15 p.m. for all ticket holders.