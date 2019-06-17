There was a festive musical block party in Rosemont last weekend. And fans of '80s and '90s pop songs had the opportunity to go back in time.
New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) brought The MixTape Tour to Chicagoland for two concerts at Allstate Arena. The show also starred Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature.
The party began with NKOTB who were welcomed to the stage with screams and cheers from the crowd, which was largely made up of females in their 40s and early 50s.
NKOTB, which stars the original lineup of Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight, kept the energy high throughout the concert. The band members, who hail from Boston, were the headliners for this show. They performed at the beginning of the concert and then introduced the various other acts on the bill who did about three or four songs each. After each artist performed, the New Kids On The Block would return to the stage to belt out their hit tunes.
Longtime fans definitely had a good time as they sang along to all the familiar songs and screamed like they were teens again.
Among songs delivered by NKOTB were "(You've Got It (The Right Stuff)," "Cover Girl," "Games," "Hangin' Tough," Please Don't Go Girl," which featured McIntyre on lead vocals," "Block Party," and the lively, slickly choreographed "Step by Step." Lead singer Jordan Knight proved he can still hit those high notes.
The members of NKOTB told fans how grateful they were for the continued support. The band, now in its third decade of performing, is having no problem filling large arenas these days.
Wahlberg pointed out that critics and others may have thought their fans were "dumb little girls" way back when but didn't realize the "power" they had and that these young girls would grow up to be professionals - from moms and lawyers to teachers and Congresswomen. As Wahlberg spoke, the fans screamed even louder. Yes, these mature women are keeping the Boys in the Band at the top of this touring game and neither of them would have it any other way.
During the show, among songs performed by the various artists were "I Think We're Alone Now," by Tiffany; Debbie Gibson's "Only in My Dreams," "Shake Your Love, and "Lost In Your Eyes," which she performed with NKOTB's McIntyre; "Push It" and "Let's Talk About Sex," by Salt-N-Pepa; and "Hip Hop Hooray," and "O.P.P." by Naughty By Nature.
All the groups joined together on stage at the end of the show and sang "80s Baby," appropriately ending the musical shindig. Wahlberg even brought his wife actress/radio and TV host Jenny McCarthy, who was in the audience, up on stage to be part of the last number.
FYI: The Mixtape Tour continues through July 12. Among other tour stops are Columbus, Ohio on June 22; Boston on June 28; Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 5 and more. Visit livenation.com.