The concert "Two Symphonies and a Modern Mass" will be presented March 8 by Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. The show will be performed at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church in Merrillville.
"Two Symphonies and a Modern Mass," under the direction of Kirk Muspratt, NISO's conductor and music director, will feature performances by soprano Katelyn Lee, bass-baritone Sam Handley, the Southlake Children's Choir, Eisenhower Elementary Choir and the Symphony Chorus.
The program is just one of the many eclectic shows brought to audiences by the orchestra. This season also will feature "The Keys to France" on April 5 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church and the "One Small Step" show on May 17 at Monbeck Auditorium.
"Two Symphonies and a Modern Mass" concert is sponsored by The Times, Crown Point Community Foundation, BMO Harris Bank, MonoSol, John Cicco's Menswear and the Giragos Family.
A pre-concert lecture at 6:15 p.m. will be presented for all ticket holders.
What follows is a Q & A with soprano Katelyn Lee who will perform in "Two Symphonies and a Modern Mass."
The Times: Have you ever performed with Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra before? Are you looking forward to this specific show?
Katelyn Lee: This is my first time performing with Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, and I am thrilled to make my debut. Rutter’s 'Mass of the Children' is a gorgeous piece. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed preparing it. I can’t wait to hear the orchestra!
Times: What will you be performing in the concert? What is it about these specific works in the show that you like?
I will perform the soprano solos in John Rutter’s 'Mass of the Children.' It is unique in the fact that the traditional Mass text is interwoven with English poetry, and I love how seamlessly the texts blend into one another.
Times: Any challenges to performing these pieces?
Lee: I find the softer sections to be most challenging. I want to be sure that I honor the dramatic intent while maintaining a sound that is fully connected to my breath. I look forward to working through this with Maestro Muspratt and hearing what he has to say.
Times: What sparked your interest in classical music and singing? Any other projects you have coming up that you'd like to mention.
Lee: I have been singing since I was born. My mother is a music teacher, and I grew up singing in a community children’s choir program that she started. My parents have always encouraged me to pursue this career. I truly wouldn’t be where I am without their love, support, and guidance.
I will be touring as soprano soloist with Opera for the Young in April, performing with Music of the Baroque in May, and also performing in the Grant Park Music Festival this summer.