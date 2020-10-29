Not The Chili Peppers but pretty close

Pete Koopmans may be a successful Los Angeles-based musician these days, but the flashy drummer for the national touring tribute group, Red NOT Chili Peppers, originally hails from St. John.

The Lake County graduate has many memories of growing up in Northwest Indiana, including the 8 years he spent delivering The Times newspaper on routes in Crown Point, St. John and Lakes of the Four Seasons.

As their name suggests, Koopman's tribute group performs faithful treatments of songs by one of rock music's funkiest groups, The Red Hot Chili Peppers. The group is in town to perform an all ages show this Friday at the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Music starts at 8 p.m. with regional band, Stop.Drop.Rewind., doing a special Weezer tribute set. Tickets: $10 advance/$12 at door. More: brickartlive.com.

Formed in 2009, the Red NOT Chili Peppers quickly garnered tremendous respect and popularity on the tribute band circuit, with shows spanning the globe, including tours in Brazil, Mexico, and Japan. The group has worked hard to develop what they feel is the most accurate re-creation of the distinctive alternative funk rock sound pioneered by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and have the ability to span over three decades of that group's material while doing what they call "a truly explosive performance."