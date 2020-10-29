Not The Chili Peppers but pretty close

Pete Koopmans may be a successful Los Angeles-based musician these days, but the flashy drummer for the national touring tribute group, Red NOT Chili Peppers, originally hails from St. John.
The Lake County graduate has many memories of growing up in Northwest Indiana, including the 8 years he spent delivering The Times newspaper on routes in Crown Point, St. John and Lakes of the Four Seasons.
As their name suggests, Koopman's tribute group performs faithful treatments of songs by one of rock music's funkiest groups, The Red Hot Chili Peppers. The group is in town to perform an all ages show this Friday at the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Music starts at 8 p.m. with regional band, Stop.Drop.Rewind., doing a special Weezer tribute set. Tickets: $10 advance/$12 at door. More: brickartlive.com.
Formed in 2009, the Red NOT Chili Peppers quickly garnered tremendous respect and popularity on the tribute band circuit, with shows spanning the globe, including tours in Brazil, Mexico, and Japan. The group has worked hard to develop what they feel is the most accurate re-creation of the distinctive alternative funk rock sound pioneered by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and have the ability to span over three decades of that group's material while doing what they call "a truly explosive performance."
"I graduated from Berklee College of Music with drums as my primary instrument," Koopmans said about his post-Region life. "During college, I had the opportunity to study with several amazing drum teachers such as Kenwood Denard, Tony "Thunder" Smith and Mike Mangini, among many others. Throughout my time in Boston, I toured the East Coast with the bands Powers That Be and Lovewhip, and performed at SXSW Music Festival. Following graduation, I was hired by Denver-based jam-rock band, Kinetix, and toured throughout the country."
Returning to the Midwest and settling in Chicago, Koopmans began playing with the Chicago-based Family Groove Company and The Joe Marcinek Band, where he shared the stage with many top musicians, including Bernie Worrell (P-Funk/Talking Heads), Nate Werth (Snarky Puppy), and Jason Hann (String Cheese Incident), to name a few.
Moving to Los Angeles to take his current gig as the sticks man for Red NOT Chili Peppers, Koopmans balances his time as a booking agent for the West Coast Providence Music Group. One can still find Koopmans sitting in from time to time with NWI's Joe Marcinek Band on occasions when he returns to the Region for visits.
Koopmans guests in-studio on Friday from 2-3 p.m. to talk about his Region roots and musical career on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio. Stream at: lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
VETERAN ROCKER TO "HAUNT" MICHIGAN CITY
Just in time for Halloween is the re-pressing and re-release of the Sundazed Records various artists Halloween compilation, "Something Weird: Spook Show Spectacular A-Go-Go," which had a very limited run last October. The collection features the single, "Haunted House," a late '60s recording by Northwest Indiana local garage rock icons, Oscar & The Majestics.
A very retro, B&W music video for the song comes packaged as a special DVD with the album, which sold out last year by Halloween. The band's guitarist/vocalist Oscar Hamod, described the video as being a homage to 1950s horror films as two bikini-clad girls are chased around a haunted house. View it at: https://youtu.be/iPJbiIWiVww.
Hamod said he is celebrating the re-release of the seasonal "Haunted House" single locally with a meet 'n' greet appearance on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in downtown Michigan City. "I'll be signing copies and handing out candy at the store, so stop by before trick-or-treating," he added. "Along with candy treats, everyone who stops between 3-5 p.m. can enter a free drawing for store gift cards and other prizes. More: tomloungesrecordbin.com or facebook.com/oscarandthemajestics.
MUSIC NOTES
• Just in time for spooky season, "Alien Grace," a new single and corresponding music video has been released by the Chicago group Desert Liminal, a genre-evasive trio creating a sound that is simultaneously dreamy, poppy, atmospheric, and in the end indescribable. More: facebook.com/desertliminal or desertliminal.com.
• Rockin' acoustic duo, The Juniors, are keeping busy with back to back shows this weekend. Catch them from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter, and again on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at El Salto (5031 E. 81st Ave.) in Munster. Next Saturday the duo rock indoors from 3-5 p.m. at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City. More: facebook.com/TheJuniorsBand.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter hosts karaoke tonight from 9 p.m.-midnight, and then serves up a funky Saturday Halloween costume party from 8 p.m. to midnight with R&B/Dance group, HEAVY. Weekend entertainment runs 8 p.m.-midnight. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart welcomes a double bill of classic rock on Saturday at 8 p.m. with Rocks (Aerosmith tribute) and Lynskynyrd (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute). Tickets: $10 advance/$15 at door. Costume contest for cash and prizes. Tickets on sale this weekend for the just added Dec. 5 Art Theatre concert -- MELLENCOUGAR: Mellencamp Music & More. Info & Tickets: 219942-1670 or facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• Liz Mandeville joins Jack Whittle in co-hosting the weekly Open Mic tonight at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Douglas Clapp brings his solo show to the venue on Friday and The Head Honchos scare up some rock-blues on Saturday with a 7-10 p.m. show of originals and covers. Elements wraps up the weekend on Sunday with a 5-8 p.m. solo acoustic show by Mr. Crawpuppy himself, Chad Clifford. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• Husband/wife acoustic duo, Doug and Karen Lins, are back fronting The Thursday Night Experience Band to host an all ages Open Mic & Jam every Thursday at Verona Pizzeria (1689 Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso from 7-11 p.m. More: facebook.com/ValpoVerona.
• Caruso's Blues Fuse will serve up sizzling, guitar-driven blues-rock on Friday from 9 p.m to midnight at Bulldog Brewing (1409 119th St.) in Whiting. More: facebook.com/caruso.fuse.
• Zorn Brew Works (605 E. 9th St.) in Michigan City presents the blues/jazz grooves of The Lauren Dukes Band at 8 p.m. Saturday. The sultry vocals of Ms. Dukes falls somewhere between Billie Holiday and Etta James. Songs from her forthcoming original album will be mixed with some tasty classic covers. More: zornbrewworks.com. or facebook.com/suttonmusicco.
• John Carpenter and Mark Mybeck from The Nomad Planets will celebrate The Day of the Dead and the "fall back" time change this Sunday, as they continue their tradition of performing to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. The duo will perform minus the NP rhythm section this year for their live stream from EAT (5201 Hohman) in downtown Hammond. All money collected via the virtual tip jar will be donated to benefit the Food Bank. View at: http://stageit.com/NomadPlanets/88986.
• Backstage On Broadway (3764 Broadway) in Gary, now features a new Thursday evening Jam Night, from 9 p.m.to midnight. The funktastic Keith Jackson & Triple Dose anchor the evening while serving as the weekly "Jam" hosts. "Our stage is open to all styles and genres of music: R&B, reggae, jazz, funk, rock, blues and pop," said Jackson. "We're all about creating a positive vibe and a home for all of the area's musicians, spoken work poets and comedians. Everyone is welcome to perform or simply listen." More: 219- 427-1322.
• 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio will feature a live interview with international country-blues star, Elvin Bishop, from 1-2 p.m. Friday on the interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Bishop will discuss his career and new album, "100 Years of The Blues" with iconic harmonica man Charlie Musselwhite. Stream live: lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
