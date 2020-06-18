Nurses' musical voices give comfort in midst of pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Providing palliative care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center can be taxing for nurses trying to extend and improve the lives of seriously ill patients, especially amid the pandemic. Sometimes a song helps.

Anna Henderson, one of the unit’s care partners, recalled a patient’s reaction when she started singing for him. “He just started weeping, just breaking down, crying from his heart, crying from his gut.

“It was all I could do to keep singing, but I did. But, you know, it’s times like that music and this job just go hand in hand.”

Nurse and singer-songwriter Megan Palmer said the nurses use music and their voices to calm and comfort people, even something as simple as singing “Happy Birthday.”

They’re going beyond just familiar tunes. In conjunction with House of Songs, a songwriters’ collaborative nonprofit, Palmer gathered some of the medical staff on the unit to co-write songs when they weren’t working their 12-hour shifts. Since they worked together on the same unit, Palmer said she’s basically already been quarantining with her co-workers anyway.

“It seemed like a safe and good idea to get creative and process some of what we do in the time of this pandemic,” Palmer said.