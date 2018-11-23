For decades, the Oak Ridge Boys have performed one of the most popular holiday shows.
The Grammy-winning group once again will celebrate the season during the group's Shine The Light On Christmas tour. The show stops at The Rialto Square Theatre on Nov. 25 in Joliet, Illinois.
"The Christmas show is a very special show," said Richard Sterban, member of the Oak Ridge Boys. The last Christmas show the group brought to the area was performed as the last concert presented at the now-defunct Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
"Believe it or not, this is our 29th annual Christmas show," Sterban said.
Sterban, whose bass vocals star in the song "Elvira," along with Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen and William Lee Golden, make up The Oak Ridge Boys.
"We've been known for our Christmas music," he said. "We have seven Christmas albums out." Sterban said the holiday shows have become some of the most popular shows of their year. "And we work hard to make it a special show."
Sterban said the group is happy to be returning to perform at Rialto Square Theatre. "It's a beautiful theater, and there's not a bad seat in the house," he said.
The Oak Ridge Boys are great fans of the Christmas season. Their show will be performed in two parts. "It's really two shows for the price of one," he said. The first segment, Sterban said, will include their regular show with all the traditional Oaks' hits.
"After that, we do a complete Christmas show. We cover every aspect of Christmas," he said, adding everything from the jovial side and the romantic side to the "most important" spiritual side gets covered.
In addition to favorite Christmas songs, there will be a visit from Santa and a special "rocking chair" segment featuring the singers talking about their Christmas memories and why the season is special to them.
"They get a chance to get to know the four Oak Ridge Boys better," Sterban said, about the rocking chair segment.
"We also go into the audience and interact with the kids," he said. The Oaks' show, Sterban said, is family-friendly, and they encourage parents to bring their children.
The singer said they talk about Jesus being the most important part of the season as well during the show. "We're trying to shine a light in a dark world. Jesus is very important to us," Sterban said.
The Oak Ridge Boys released their latest album titled "17th Avenue Revival," in the spring. The album was produced by Dave Cobb at RCA Studio A. Show attendees will hear some songs from that album during the Christmas show.
FYI: The Oak Ridge Boys will perform the Shine A Light On Christmas show at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet, Illinois. Tickets are $73.50, $53.50 and $43.50. Visit rialtosquare.com.