Oak Ridge Boys to bring tour to the MAC

The Oak Ridge Boys are set to do some 'Front Porch Singin' in the Chicagoland area this weekend.

The popular country music group will bring their show to The McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on May 8. The show is part of The Oak Ridge Boys latest "Front Porch Singin' Tour.

"We love coming to the Chicago area," said Richard Sterban, member of The Oak Ridge Boys. "We've got many friends and fans there."

The Oaks, as they're affectionately called by fans, were longtime favorites at the former Star Plaza Theatre and Holiday Star Theatre before that. The group would ring in the new year annually with a special holiday show.

"We became regulars there on New Year's Eve. That was special for us," Sterban said. "We played that place when it first opened." The Oak Ridge Boys were also the last artists to perform at the Star Plaza Theatre and officially closed the venue in 2017.

The Oak Ridge Boys, comprised of Sterban, who is the deep bass singer, Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall and William Lee Golden, will be entertaining fans with a show filled with favorites as well as new tunes from the group's latest album "Front Porch Singin'," which was produced by Dave Cobb.

"You've got to have the hits. People want to hear what's familiar," Sterban said. So fans can expect to hear tunes such as "Elvira," "Y'All Come Back Saloon" and what Sterban said is their most requested song, "Thank God For Kids," among others.

Sterban said their set for this new tour features a segment which has them sitting on stools as if they're just casually sitting on a front porch singing.

About the tunes on the new album "Front Porch Singin,'" Sterban said, "The songs are so meaningful. There are a lot of gospel songs on it and country songs.

"The music on this project is very healing in nature. It's very inspirational. It's the kind of music we need to be hearing."

In addition to the inspirational songs, Sterban said the show will be a "good night of country music and family entertainment." He added there will be some patriotic songs as well.

Sterban, who is the author of "From Elvis to Elvira: My Life On Stage," said he and the other members of the group are happy to be back on the road again.

"For about a year, what we loved doing, was taken away from us," he said about the pandemic. "I felt like I was retired and I didn't like that feeling," Sterban said with a chuckle.

"We're glad to be doing this again. People want to hear live music," he said.

Sterban said The Oak Ridge Boys have no plans to retire. "It does not get old," he said, adding the group still loves performing.

Sterban, who is celebrating his 50th anniversary of singing with the Oak Ridge Boys, left a gig singing backup for Elvis to join the Oaks. As special as it was singing with the King, Sterban said it was a great decision that he made.

"That was a major decision to leave Elvis and join The Oak Ridge Boys. But 50 years ago I made a pretty good decision."

FYI: The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at 7 p.m. May 8 at The McAninch Arts Center (MAC) at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Tickets are $75-$85. For tickets or more information, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000.

