Open call Zoom auditions presented for 'American Idol'
urgent

Open call Zoom auditions presented for 'American Idol'

Idol judges

Pictured are  ABC’s “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, and in-house mentor Bobby Bones. 

 Gavin Bond/ABC

"American Idol" is looking for up and coming singing stars.

Individuals interested in auditioning may do so via Open Call Zoom Auditions. The "Idol Across America" auditions are currently going on. Indiana residents may audition Aug. 18 for the show via Zoom.

Slow motion of the Hard Rock Casino guitar smash

All states currently have special days for auditions in addition to a national open call audition day.

“If you miss your actual state day, we’ll be holding a national open call on Aug. 27. But really, you can sign up for any state day but remember it’s in that particular time zone,” said Patrick Lynn, senior supervising producer.

The live virtual auditions are done via custom-built Zoom technology.

Visit americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and audition details, locations, eligibility requirements, submission forms and more.

