Orchestra and chorus seek young talent for Region symphony

Prospective members can be as young as high school age. Additionally, coronavirus vaccinations will be required for all members.

A little more than two weeks later, the Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra will hold its auditions. Also held at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, the Orchestra tryouts will be held Sept. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra conductor Philip Bauman is seeking aspiring members as young as eighth grade up to 22 years old. Prospects should be able to show proficiency in their instrument as well as provide a recommendation from his or her music teacher or past or current band instructor.

Bauman also said ideal candidates will also be eager to evolve as musicians.

“We look for people who are at the right place for what their musical abilities are as it relates to the general abilities of the group,” he said. “There may be times where a student comes in and could be a little stronger in some areas, but they can grow considerably and go from there … we’re looking for that person that loves music and is intrigued by it and wants to learn more.”

The youth orchestra also asks candidates to explain, in writing, why he or she should be chosen as a member of the ensemble.