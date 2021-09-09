Orchestra and chorus seek young talent for Region symphony

Aspiring young vocalists and classical musicians are encouraged to audition for Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus and Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus has its auditions first. They are scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus is seeking vocalists, preferably with previous experience in a choir, to lend their talents.
At the auditions, prospective members will be tested on vocal, rhythmic and aural capabilities as well as sight reading. Selected members must also be able to attend rehearsals, which are held Tuesdays from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
While Nancy Menk, director of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus, knows what is vocally needed for potential members, she also sees a non-musical lesson to be learned by her young charges during their time in her ensemble.
“Generally, we’re stronger when we’re in a group and all focused on the same end goal,” she said.
Past choir sizes, Menk said, have crossed the 120 member threshold. Given the pandemic, she is hoping to have an 80 member choir for the upcoming season. The current performance schedule consists of their annual Holiday Pops concert in December and James Whitbourn’s "Annelies" next spring.
“For the repertoire we have this season, a good sized choir is 50 to 60 (members),” Menk said. “But I’d love to have 80.”
Prospective members can be as young as high school age. Additionally, coronavirus vaccinations will be required for all members.
A little more than two weeks later, the Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra will hold its auditions. Also held at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, the Orchestra tryouts will be held Sept. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra conductor Philip Bauman is seeking aspiring members as young as eighth grade up to 22 years old. Prospects should be able to show proficiency in their instrument as well as provide a recommendation from his or her music teacher or past or current band instructor.
Bauman also said ideal candidates will also be eager to evolve as musicians.
“We look for people who are at the right place for what their musical abilities are as it relates to the general abilities of the group,” he said. “There may be times where a student comes in and could be a little stronger in some areas, but they can grow considerably and go from there … we’re looking for that person that loves music and is intrigued by it and wants to learn more.”
The youth orchestra also asks candidates to explain, in writing, why he or she should be chosen as a member of the ensemble.
“I learn a lot in those writings about the person,” Bauman said. “There’s a personality that comes across (in the letters).”
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra meets for rehearsal Sunday afternoons, with the chamber ensemble musicians practicing from 1. to 2 p.m. and the full orchestra rehearsing from 2 to 4:45 p.m.
“We’re looking for that student who’s serious about this and is going to commit their time and practice to making their effort successful.”
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra’s fall concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Theatre at The Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.
FYI: Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus auditions will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra auditions will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Call 219-836-0525, ext. 203 or visit nisorchestra.org.