Jeffrey Osborne's concerts are always entertaining and energetic.
The R & B singer had no problem keeping his audience's attention during a recent show at The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino.
Osborne offered an enthusiastic show filled with his hit dance numbers and popular ballads. The former lead singer of R & B group L.T.D. proved he can still wow a crowd with his performances. Osborne's vocals are still in tact and the singer continues to have a strong stage presence.
For this show, the vocalist was to star on a double bill with singer Peabo Bryson. Bryson, however, suffered a heart attack two weeks ago, and his performance was canceled. (His show is expected to be rescheduled for later this year.)
Osborne was joined by Freddie Jackson and Howard Hewett for the Horseshoe show.
Among highlighted tunes on Osborne's playlist were "Stay with Me Tonight," "On The Wings of Love," "We're Going All The Way," "She's On the Left," "Back in Love Again," and more.
Jackson's set featured a number of popular songs including the smash "You Are My Lady," and "Jam Tonight." Hewett, former member of Shalamar, also still exhibits signature smooth vocals.
Among upcoming concerts/shows at The Venue are India.Arie: The Worthy Tour, May 24; Steve Martin/Martin Short, May 25; RBRM: 4 The Love Of It Tour, June 1; and more. Visit horseshoehammond.com