Oscar & The Majestics, the Gary, Indiana quartet who were all the rage back in the mid-1960s while signed to Chicago's USA Records, have been back on the radar for the last 7 years or so. The international reissue label, Sundazed Records recently released "No Chance Baby," a compilation of the band's singles from that bygone era.
"Back then, who would have thought that 50 years later, I'd still be talking about our music, seeing it being released internationally, and still playing live shows," said Oscar Hamod, the band's guitarist, vocalist and namesake. "My brother Sam (Hamod) and I figured that it was all over and became school teachers. After retiring, we found we still had a career in rock 'n' roll once Sundazed decided to include several of our songs on a compilation of old USA Records singles."
USA Records was the recording home for many Midwest rock bands of that early era, when American artists were struggling to compete with the influx of British Invasion bands that dominated the music business. Oscar & The Majestics' most famous label mates during their 1960s heyday were The Buckinghams, who are also still going strong as a popular performing act.
Hamod was the primary songwriter for his band and welcomed the revival. He put the band back together and they have since been popping up at Chicagoland festivals and special events from time to time to the delight of his old fans.
For "Record Store Day" earlier this year, Sundazed issued a limited edition red vinyl 10" EP of 6 never before released Oscar songs aptly titled, "Rare & Unissued Cuts: 1964-66." The momentum keeps moving forward for the Gary band whose heavy fuzz tone guitar and distortion made them a much harder edged group than any of their old USA label mates. "USA Records was about 'bubble gum' and pop music, they didn't really know what to do with us at the time, because our sound was so much different than everyone else," Hamod said.
Last week, Sundazed included yet another long lost, unreleased track called "Haunted House," that is included on the label's new Halloween compilation called, "Something Weird: Spook Show Spectacular A-Go-Go." "It's the single from the album and there is a very cool music video that was put together for it and a DVD of the video comes packaged with the album, at least for this first pressing," added Hamod, of the vintage 1950s horror film clip of two bikini-clad girls by a haunted house. View it at: https://youtu.be/iPJbiIWiVww
Hamod is celebrating the release of the "Haunted House" single locally by doing a meet 'n' greet and hosting a pizza party on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St) in downtown Hobart. "I hope a lot of people come out," he said. During his visit with fans and friends at the record shop, Hamod will be signing copies of the new release (available on vinyl LP and CD formats), copies of "No Chance Baby," and the last remaining copies of the limited-edition EP. "I'll also be bringing my guitar and will be playing some of my songs while I'm there."
Hamod said he was always writing songs and recording them back in the day, and that he has a pretty well stocked cache of material that has still not been released. I'm told another album is going to be coming soon from Sundazed.
Oscar fans unable to attend Saturday's free, all ages event can listen to a live, real time broadcast of the performance portion of the day at the in-store internet radio channel - "The Vintage Lounge" - found online at: RegionRadio.Live or via the "Region Radio" phone App. More: 219- 945-9511 or facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin.
MUSIC NOTES
• The Brian Carmona Band will blues it up around 7 p.m. at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in downtown Valparaiso this Friday. More: elementswinebar.com or 219-242-8708.
• Congratulations to Steepwater Band guitarist Eric Saylors on being included in the December issue of Guitar Player magazine. Even cooler is that fellow Chicago-based favorites Wilco are on the front cover of that issue.
• Due to the overwhelming response to his creepy performance last weekend, NWI actor and master storyteller Grant Fitch has been added for a second, encore performance this Saturday from 7-9 p.m. at Green Door Books (220 Main St.) in Hobart. Fitch performs in character as famous horror author and poet, Edgar Allan Poe, giving very intense readings of Poe's works. More: facebook.com/greendoorbooks or 219-945-3656.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter features Thursday Karaoke at 9 p.m. The Tommy Thompson Band rocks out at 8 p.m. for Leroy's AYCE Fish Fry Friday. Then the 10-piece ensemble HEAVY will host the venue's official Halloween Costume Party while playing a mixed bag of R&B, rock, funk and Latin music. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
Just a reminder that the ongoing weekly "Blue Mondays" happen every Monday at Finnegans's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer from 8-10 p.m. with Jack Whittle & The Disclaimer performing and slipping in some special guests from time to time to keep things fresh. More: 219-865-9896 or finnegansdyer.com.
• The Monday "All Ages Open Mic" from 5-8 p.m. happens at Tinker's Den (2513 Highway Ave.) in Highland. $3 cover. More: 219-228-0105.
• Lifelong Chicago musician Joe Goodkin has released his latest album "Paper Arrows." It takes its title and inspiration from the Chicago indie-pop band he founded in 2008, Paper Arrows. The new album features 10 songs he previously recorded and released by Paper Arrows, and 6 newly written songs. “I wanted to try to capture these new versions (of the older songs) in a solo format and connect my recent material to the first part of my music career," said Goodkin on his selection of material. More: joegoodkin.com.
• Congratulations to Chicago native and folk music legend, John Prine, on winning "Album of the Year" and "Song of the Year" earlier this month at the Americana Music Awards in Nashville. John's album, "Tree of Forgiveness," is one of his finest releases in years and for an artist with his rich catalog of albums, that says a lot. This is an honor well deserved.
• NWI's modern pro-rock band, Stop.Drop.Rewind, guest Friday for the first hour of the program from 1-2 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program and will feature songs from their forthcoming new album of original music. The second hour features husband/wife illusionists Nicky Jade and April Reign who bring their "Magic from The Asylum" performance to a 16 and older audience Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart. The show is strictly for mature audiences. More: 219-945-9511. Stream Lakeshore programs online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.