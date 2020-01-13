Outlaw country musician David Allen Coe, who has had such monikers as "the mysterious rhinestone cowboy" and "the original outlaw," will play The Room in Highland next month.
He will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 29 at The Room at 8353 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland.
The Akron, Ohio native, a former prisoner who caught his break in Nashville while living in a hearse which he parked in front of the storied Ryman Auditorium, is known for such hits as "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile," "Longhaired Redneck," and "Take This Job and Shove It."
"As a talented songwriter and charismatic performer, Coe has garnered legendary status in the world of country music, alongside his wild tales and behavior. His lyrics have spurred controversy, featuring frequent profanities, tales of drug use and sexually explicit material, gaining him the title of the 'outlaw's outlaw,'" promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music said in a news release.
Coe's albums include "Penitentiary Blues," "Requiem for a Harlequin," "Tennessee Whiskey," "Buckstone County Prison," “Nothing Sacred” and “Underground Album.”
He later dabbled in a country-heavy metal hybrid, collaborating with members of the band Pantera on the album "Rebel Meets Rebel."
Tickets range from $36 for standing room general admission to $490 for a VIP table for four.
For tickets or more information, find the concert on www.Ticketweb.com or Facebook.
