Panic at the Disco brings show to the United Center

Panic at the Disco and lead singer Brendon Urie just keep piling up hit after hit while adding to the group's alternative/emo/pop-punk catalogue.

After the band burst onto the eight foot stage with a fog induced backdrop on Friday, they performed anthems like "Say Amen (Saturday Night)," "Hey Look Ma, I Made It," "Don't Threaten Me with a Good Time," "This Is Gospel" and others before belting out the entire new album, including the title song "Viva La Vengeance."

Fans never left their feet during the two-hour show. Panic’s impressive laser light show, pyrotechnics and confetti explosions kept the audience mesmerized.

“Thank you for being here. Without you all this don’t mean [expletive]. I mean it,” shouted Urie. “That’s why we live each day like it’s our last.”

Panic's finale of smash hits included "Death of a Bachelor," "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," "Victorious" and "High Hopes."