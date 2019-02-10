Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie is the consummate showman.
He's been at the helm of the band for 15 years now and his latest Pray for the Wicked Tour blasted through Allstate Arena recently.
The singer/songwriter/musician commanded the stage from the show's beginning and performed for nearly two hours.
As the only pioneering band member remaining, Urie has put together an extraordinary cast including drummer Dan Pawlovich, guitarist Mike Naran and bassist Nicole Row.
Panic! engaged the band's devotees with songs such as “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time,” “LA Devotee,” “Hey Look Ma, I Made It,” “Death of a Bachelor,” “High Hopes,” “Emperor’s New Clothes,” “Miss Jackson,” "Nine in the Afternoon” and classics like Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” The performance had plenty of thrills, pyrotechnics and a floating piano.
The band’s encore began with “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” and also included “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” and "Victorious.”
At the forefront of Panic!’s message is unification and empowerment as Urie reminds his fans it is “astronomically awesome” to celebrate diversity of humankind in the world and that “everybody” is accepted at their shows.
The band's North American tour will continue through March before heading to the Netherlands, Paris and the United Kingdom.