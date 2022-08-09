Pat Benatar rocks Four Winds Casino

Pat Benatar and her husband Neil Giraldo brought their rockin' show to Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan recently.

Benatar's 90-minute concert featured a mix of her hits as well as noted covers. During the show, she mentioned she was celebrating 43 years in music and that the couple were celebrating 40 years of marriage this year.

Fans greeted Benatar with cheers as she and her band took the stage.

Early on in the show, Benatar did an energetic version of "I Need A Lover" by John Mellencamp.

"We're so happy to see you out and about," Benatar said after performing a few songs in her set.

Benatar's vocals are still strong and Giraldo's guitar playing remained dynamic throughout the show.

Among concert highlights were performances of "Strawberry Wine," "We Live For Love," "We Belong," "Promises in the Dark," "River of Love" and an acoustic version of "Shadows of the Night."

Benatar's "Love Is a Battlefield" had fans up and dancing. Her rendition of The Beatles' "Helter Skelter" proved a stellar performance. The singer ended her show with big hit "Heartbreaker" coupled with "Ring of Fire."

