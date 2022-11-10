 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patriotic show: Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus salutes vets

Chorus

Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus will present a "Salute to Veterans" this weekend.

 Provided

Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus will pay tribute to veterans during a special show over the weekend.

The "Salute to Veterans" will be presented at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at St. Thomas More Church in Munster.

"We're keen on making sure we honor our veterans who have sacrificed so much," said Thomas McNichols, director of Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus. McNichols added it's a wonderful way to honor the dedicated vets.

The choral director said the group of singers is happy to be back performing. The chorus will also perform during the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops shows in December.

The setting for this special Veterans concert is St. Thomas More Church, which McNichols said is a "beautiful church with wonderful acoustics." The chorus will perform its show with one pianist.

McNichols said there will be a mix of tunes on the performance roster with some songs more serious and somber and others more lighthearted.

"There are 14 pieces in total," he said, adding it's an 80 minute concert. McNichols said he'll do a bit of talking simply to introduce numbers and give a little background on the works.

Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus is a volunteer group comprised of singers of various ages. McNichols said there's also a wide range of musical talents in the chorus.

The chorus director, who took on the role with the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus a few months ago, said it's a joy to be around singers who are so devoted to their craft and genuinely like what they do.

Among tunes on the agenda for the special show will be "God Bless America," "America The Beautiful," "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," "The "Armed Forces Salute," "This Land Is Your Land," "In Flanders Fields" and more.

McNichols said veterans may obtain free admission into the concert by visiting vettix.org.

FYI

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus will present the "Salute to Veterans" at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster. Tickets are $25 for adults; $10 for students. Veterans can receive free tickets through the Vet Tix organization at vettix.org. For tickets, call the Symphony office at 219-836-0525 or visit NISOrchestra.org.

