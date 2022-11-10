Patriotic show: Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus salutes vets

Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus will pay tribute to veterans during a special show over the weekend.

The "Salute to Veterans" will be presented at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at St. Thomas More Church in Munster.

"We're keen on making sure we honor our veterans who have sacrificed so much," said Thomas McNichols, director of Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus. McNichols added it's a wonderful way to honor the dedicated vets.

The choral director said the group of singers is happy to be back performing. The chorus will also perform during the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops shows in December.

The setting for this special Veterans concert is St. Thomas More Church, which McNichols said is a "beautiful church with wonderful acoustics." The chorus will perform its show with one pianist.

McNichols said there will be a mix of tunes on the performance roster with some songs more serious and somber and others more lighthearted.

"There are 14 pieces in total," he said, adding it's an 80 minute concert. McNichols said he'll do a bit of talking simply to introduce numbers and give a little background on the works.

Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus is a volunteer group comprised of singers of various ages. McNichols said there's also a wide range of musical talents in the chorus.

The chorus director, who took on the role with the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus a few months ago, said it's a joy to be around singers who are so devoted to their craft and genuinely like what they do.

Among tunes on the agenda for the special show will be "God Bless America," "America The Beautiful," "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," "The "Armed Forces Salute," "This Land Is Your Land," "In Flanders Fields" and more.

McNichols said veterans may obtain free admission into the concert by visiting vettix.org.