Paul Anka pays tribute to Sinatra in concert

Paul Anka has always been a showman who can command an audience's attention.
Anka proved he can still wonderfully entertain an audience during his recent show at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.
The singer/songwriter entertained fans with his current show "Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way."
Anka, 80, continues to wow fans with an engaging show that includes hits, storytelling and energy supreme. With this show, Anka saluted Sinatra by performing a selection of 'Ol Blue Eyes' hits. A number of Anka's chart toppers in addition to songs he's written for other singers were also on the show roster.
Anka's concert began with his 1958 hit "You Are My Destiny." As he sang the song, the entertainer emerged from the back of the house and walked down the center aisle shaking the hands of fans as he proceeded all the way to the stage. He also performed the catchy "Diana" and launched into Sinatra's "All of Me."
Among highlights of the show were a medley which included "Puppy Love," a song he wrote for Annette Funicello, the popular actress he had a crush on when they were teens; "Put Your Head On My Shoulder"; and "Lonely Boy."
Anka, whose vocals remain strong, also dedicated "The Times of Your Life," which he wrote, to the audience. Other songs on the fast-moving show's set list were "(You're) Having My Baby"; the theme song from "The Longest Day," which he sang for veterans that evening; "She's a Lady," a tune he wrote for Tom Jones; the beautiful ballad "Do I Love You,' and more.
The entertainer's show ended with Sinatra's big anthem "My Way," a tune Anka also penned.
Fans in the audience quickly rose to their feet to give Anka a standing ovation at the concert's end. There aren't many performers these days who give their all and look happy to do so as Anka does.
For more information on Anka's tour schedule, visit paulanka.com. For upcoming shows at Four Winds Casino, visit fourwindscasino.com.