Paul Anka pays tribute to Sinatra in concert

Paul Anka has always been a showman who can command an audience's attention.

Anka proved he can still wonderfully entertain an audience during his recent show at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

The singer/songwriter entertained fans with his current show "Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way."

Anka, 80, continues to wow fans with an engaging show that includes hits, storytelling and energy supreme. With this show, Anka saluted Sinatra by performing a selection of 'Ol Blue Eyes' hits. A number of Anka's chart toppers in addition to songs he's written for other singers were also on the show roster.

Anka's concert began with his 1958 hit "You Are My Destiny." As he sang the song, the entertainer emerged from the back of the house and walked down the center aisle shaking the hands of fans as he proceeded all the way to the stage. He also performed the catchy "Diana" and launched into Sinatra's "All of Me."

Among highlights of the show were a medley which included "Puppy Love," a song he wrote for Annette Funicello, the popular actress he had a crush on when they were teens; "Put Your Head On My Shoulder"; and "Lonely Boy."