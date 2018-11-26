The musical influences of the five members of Vocal Trash cover as much ground as their Texas home base.
From Broadway musicals to jazz pioneer Buddy Rich to classic rock and soul perennials such as Queen and Lauryn Hill, the five-piece, Texas based ensemble casts a wide musical net both personally and onstage.
When it comes to song selection, Steve Linder, co-founder of the family-friendly performance ensemble Vocal Trash, looks for compositions which meet a simple criteria.
“We try to find inspirational music and iconic music that most everybody can relate to,” he said. “We pull all ages in by doing songs that everybody knows and, for the most part, loves.”
Scheduled to perform at Munster School Auditorium Nov. 26, Linder created the Texas-based ensemble in 2001 with Seattle-reared vocalist Kelsey Rae. Originally formed as an a capella group, Linder and Rae have transformed Vocal Trash into an ensemble for the eyes as well as the ears in what Linder described as “more of a Broadway show.”
Onstage, Vocal Trash dazzle as a visual spectacle, replete with energetic choreography and instruments made out of recycled materials. Along with covering a wide gamut of musical styles, Vocal Trash also encourages concertgoers to be environmentally conscious.
Vocal Trash also, in their own original material and in message, delivers messages of kindness toward one another.
“When I put this group together, I just wanted an entertainment entity that would be uplifting,” Linder said. “Since that time, that direction has caused us to become good stewards of our land. And as times have changed as we have new challenges to our society and communities, we adopt the messages of peace and love.”
The current Vocal Trash lineup is rounded out by Greg Dugan, Anthony Silva and Pablo Barracuda.
So far, Vocal Trash has performed more than 110 shows for audiences young an old in 2018. Linder expects a busy 2019 for his ensemble as well as continued nips, tucks and additions to their performances.
“Every year, the show is a little different,” he said. “We learn and we see what’s connecting with the audience, whether it’s a dance or a certain technique or music that we feel that resonates, so we do more of that, whatever that might be.”
FYI: Vocal Trash will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at Munster High School Auditorium, 8808 Columbia Ave., Munster. Tickets are $30. Call 219- 923-7879 or visit LAKESHORECONCERTS.ORG