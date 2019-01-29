Region music fans never tire of tunes from decades ago. Proof of that is the various concerts that regularly make their way to the area. Everything from Elvis' tribute shows to '70s-themed rock concerts have been popular on local stages for years.
Herman's Hermits featuring Peter Noone, The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots recently brought their Salute to the '60s show to The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino. Audience members eagerly sang along to the catchy songs on each band's playlist.
The multi-bill show was a mainstay at the former Star Plaza Theatre through the years.
Opening the show was The Grass Roots, followed by Chicago's own The Buckinghams.
Headliner Peter Noone, best known as being the voice of "Herman" in Herman's Hermits, proved his vocals are still strong as he belted out the British band's biggest hits.
His set included everything from "Silhouettes," "A Kind of Hush" and "Listen People," to "Mrs. Brown, You've Got A Lovely Daughter," "A Must to Avoid," "I'm Into Something Good" and ultimate sing-a-long tune "I'm Henry VIII, I Am." Noone encouraged the audience to shout out the popular lyrics of the tune.
In concert, Noone is quite a comic and frequently throws out witty and humorous comments. He's energetic as well and throughout the show he quickly traveled the length of the stage as he performed.
On The Buckinghams' set list were hits such as "Susan," "Hey Baby," "Don't You Care" and "Kind of A Drag." The group, which hails from Chicago's West Side, also did a medley of the pop tunes "Hey There Lonely Girl" and "I Knew You When."
California band The Grass Roots opened the show. They entertained the crowd with a number of tunes including "Let's Live For Today," "Sooner or Later," "Temptation Eyes" and others.
To learn about upcoming shows at The Venue, visit horseshoehammond.com.