Pick me up off the floor, Norah Jones asks on her new album

“I feel like there’s a lot on this album that is very personal ... I think I was sad when I wrote a lot of them, for sure, obviously,” said Jones, who added that the subjects of the songs came from one period of time in her life, though she didn’t say when that was.

Getting the sad songs out of her system was healing, she explained.

“I think it’s a really good way to release it, actually. It’s more like an outlet for me to sort of release that sadness, I guess,” she said. “It feels really good to write songs when you’re feeling things deeply because you have somewhere to put all that energy. I think it’s almost like therapy.”

After she finished touring her 2016 album “Day Breaks,” Jones held monthly recording sessions to collaborate with artists and also to put out singles without thinking about a full-length album. She said she was extremely inspired to write, and the songs poured out of her.

“I’m not incredibly prolific usually. I’ll go through creative spurts, but I think just the act of doing these sessions every few months was like throwing another log on the fire,” she said. “I just thought it might open me up to new things, and it so did. Out of it came the album I wasn’t trying to make.”