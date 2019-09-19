Jim Peterik is marking a monumental anniversary in the music business.
The singer/songwriter who has written dozens of hit songs over five decades, including such number one songs as "Eye of the Tiger," "The Search Is Over," "Vehicle" and other Top 10 tunes, is celebrating that anniversary with a series of upcoming appearances and shows. This weekend, he'll meet with fans in downtown Hobart to celebrate.
Peterik will visit The Record Bin in Hobart on Sept. 22 to promote the release of his latest album "Play On: The 55th Anniversary," recorded by The Ides of March, the rock group he co-founded as a high-schooler in Berwyn back in 1964.
The Grammy Award-winning songsmith is scheduled to stop at The Record Bin from 3:30-5:30 p.m. to meet with fans, sign vinyl LP and CD copies of the new Ides album, along with CD copies of his other new album "Winds Of Change," recorded with his band, Jim Peterik's World Stage.
"Winds of Change" finds Peterik collaborating with such peers as Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, Jason Scheff of Chicago, Mike Reno of Loverboy and twin rockers Gunnar & Matthew Nelson of Nelson.
Like his World Stage release, The Ides' new album also features several special guest artists who not only perform but in many cases co-wrote songs. Among the Ides guests are David Pack, formerly of Ambrosia; Cathy Richardson of Jefferson Starship; saxophonist Mindi Abair; singer/songwriter Bo Bice of "American Idol" fame; and Mark Farner, formerly of Grand Funk Railroad.
"That we are still making albums and performing as much as we are all these years later is a blessing," said Peterik. While he is the focal point of The Ides of March, he credits every member of the veteran group for its longevity and continued success. "The Ides are more than a band, we're more than just old friends, we're a family."
Known as The Ides of March since 1966, the band first called itself The Shon-Dells when Peterik and three other teens -- Larry Milis, Bob Berland and Mike Borch -- were inspired to start a band together after seeing The Beatles on "The Ed Sullivan Show."
You have free articles remaining.
This "core four" as they refer to the still intact original four members each have an important job within the group, keeping the group moving forward, even while readily embracing their '60s roots as part of the touring PBS-TV project "Cornerstones of Rock." "Cornerstones of Rock" shows feature fellow Chicago groups of the era such as The Buckinghams, Shadows of Night, New Colony Six and The Cryan Shames.
The Ides band members have other laurels to rest on as well since Peterik was also the co-founder of the platinum-selling '80s rock band Survivor, and has written or co-written songs with a plethora of other top-selling artists, including .38 Special, Sammy Hagar, REO Speedwagon, Henry Paul Band, Blackhawk and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
One could fill a juke box with the songs that have poured out of the guy's creative pen. For instance, the Ides #1 hit, "Vehicle," is familiar to multiple generations, as it has been used in a number of television and radio commercials over the years, as has his Survivor-era hit "Eye of the Tiger."
For Peterik and his Ides guys, the past hits inspire them to push forward and to continue creating new material. When asked which of his songs is his favorite, Peterik quickly responds with a twinkle in his eye, "It's probably one I haven't written yet."
Rounding out the Ides of March are keyboardist Scott May, who was recruited and made a full time member in 1990; and the Ides brassy and sassy trademark sound is currently provided by the horn section of Tim Bales, Steve Eisen and Henry Salgado.
Aside from with his long career with The Ides of March, Peterik currently is at the helm of both the World Stage project and is co-leader of the melodic rock group Pride of Lions. Pride of Lions will be working on its next album in 2020, Peterik said.
The Ides of March has various concerts planned for the upcoming fall and winter concert season. The group will be performing at Berwyn's Oktoberfest on Sept. 21 and has a 55th Anniversary Show planned for Oct. 26 at The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. Visit idesofmarch.com.