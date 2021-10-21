Plenty of entertainment options featured in the Region

• The second Hobart Art Haunted Tour happens tonight at 7 p.m. as The Indiana Ghost Trackers take folks on a tour through the reportedly haunted Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart. The venue dates back to 1940 and has plenty of stories connected to it. Then on Saturday at Hobart Art Theater one can catch the sounds of Seattle grunge as Pearl Jam Tribute band, Even Flow, stops in for a 7 p.m. performance. On Oct. 28, L.A.'s Crazy Town X , best known for their number one national hit, "Butterfly," will bring their brand of rap-rock to the venue in a double bill with fellow West Coasters, Green Jelly. More: brickartlive.com.
• Professional Northwest Indiana storyteller/actor Grant Fitch will deliver disturbing tales of the macabre as written by Edgar Allan Poe and other classic horror masters live on stage next Thursday, Oct. 28 from 7-9 p.m. at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City, IN. The $10 admission cost includes cake, coffee and various light refreshments during intermission. Tickets are limited to 40 as this is an intimate performance venue.
The second half of the "Halloween At The Bin" happens on Oct. 29 with a performance of "Magic From The Asylum" featuring illusionist Nicky Jade and his lovely assistant April Reign. Tickets are $5 for this 16 and older event (no children for this one). Because of the limited seating, the purchase of advance tickets is strongly suggested for both events, by calling 219-945-9511.
• The Calumet Ridge Jazz Ensemble Big Band returns to Region Ale (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville tonight for a 7 p.m. concert. The Big Band -- amazing 16 piece ensemble along with two superb vocalists -- performs music from the 1940's through 2000's. Reservations are required for all reserved seating areas. Jack Cunningham performs a solo acoustic show on Friday at 7 p.m., and this Saturday the always enjoyable Ted's Take Five Polka Band will roll out the barrel from 1-4 p.m. as the venue features a roll out of Pierogi, sausage and kraut as the dining special. More: 219-322-2337 or facebook.com/RegionAle219.
• The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary features 9 p.m. performances on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage by The 1985 on Friday and Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Moss on Saturday. The 1985 is a retro show band with video, costumes and musical repertoire that transports its audience back to the MTV-era of the 1980s. The Tillmon band is a groovin' blues combo that is one of Chicago's busiest and in-demand for a reason. More: 219-228-2383.
• Tonight will find the always amazing guitarist Matt Hendrix at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso, followed by a groovin' show by Funky Mojo Daddy on Friday, and wrapping up with Delmark Recording artist Sharon Lewis bluesin' things up on Saturday while making her Northwest Indiana concert debut. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer features great live music six nights a week. Acoustic duo Ryan & Marc perform from 9 p.m.- midnight tonight with The Jeremy Smolen Trio scheduled on Saturday. Aspiring "bar stars" can step up to the microphone Fridays at 10 p.m. for Finnegan's "Karakoke Night." Local musicians are invited to step up on both Sundays and Tuesdays for the pub's "Open Mic Nights." Live music happens next Wednesday too with Greg Ashby and Jeff Massey teaming up for the evening from 8 to 11 p.m. More: facebook.com/finneganspubdyer.
• The Open Mic Monday at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City finds guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal returning as this week's musical host. Backline is provided for the 6-9 p.m., all ages event. Early sign up recommended. No charge. More: 219-210-3813.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the jammin' rock band, Dead To Rights on Friday at 8 p.m., followed on Saturday by classic rock from the All Good Band at 8 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The Highway Band mixes its original Soul-infused rock songs with tasty cover tunes for an 8 p.m.-midnight performance at Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso on Friday. Then catch Jeremy Smolen & Friends on Saturday at 8 p.m. More: 219-462-1057.
• Bobby Peña & The Who Dat Dere Band return to The Thirsty Beaver (5599 W. 127th St.) in Crestwood, Illinois on Friday from 9 p.m. to midnight. More: 708- 239-1108.
• Chronic Flannel hits the stage at Buddy & Pal's (1206 E. Summit St.) in Crown Point this Friday for an 8 p.m. multi-set performance. More: 219 662-0088.
• The always entertaining Jack Whittle will break out his guitars (and maybe his banjo) when he brings his self-named trio to perform 7-10 p.m. Friday at Emilio's Cantina (9400 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland. More: 219-595-5465.
• Coming in from the East Coast to rock the Region, four-piece band Crashing Atlas stops by to rock out at Decibles At On The Roxx (2522 Portage Mall) in Portage on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. More: facebook.com/CrashingAtlasBand or crashingatlas.com.
• The guitar driven blues of The Head Honchos will be found at Gelsosomo's Region On Tap (11319 Broadway) in Crown Point on Saturday at 8 p.m. The group then moves over the county line for an afternoon outdoor gig on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. on the Red Barn Stage at Sunset Hill County Park (775 Meridian Road) in Valparaiso. The natural outdoor amphitheater at the park is a great place to catch a concert as the sound carries beautifully over the grounds. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. More: facebook.com/HeadHonchosBand.
• On Friday at Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith, Misfit Toyz pairs up with Soundz on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 GA/$45 VIP. The venue hosts an adult "Halloween Prom" with music by Libido Funk Circus on Saturday. Tickets: $25-$125. More: 219-306-6790.
• Catch Misfit Toyz again on Saturday for a free 21 and over, early Halloween Party at Greg's Place (21 E. Joliet St.) in Schererville from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dress up early for the Region's first costume party and revel to the sounds of rock 'n' roll. More: 219-322-4444.
• On Saturday, the Al Larson Prairie Center For The Arts (201 Schaumburg Court) in Schaumburg, Illinois will host the "Alligator Records All-Star Blues Revue Concert," celebrating the label's 50th anniversary. The 7-10:30 p.m. show features three of Alligator's best known artists -- award-winning guitar sensation Nick Moss, three-time Grammy Award nominee, harmonica wizard Billy Branch, and world renowned Chicago blues guitarist Toronzo Cannon. More: 847-895-3600.
