Plenty of entertainment options featured in the Region

• The second Hobart Art Haunted Tour happens tonight at 7 p.m. as The Indiana Ghost Trackers take folks on a tour through the reportedly haunted Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart. The venue dates back to 1940 and has plenty of stories connected to it. Then on Saturday at Hobart Art Theater one can catch the sounds of Seattle grunge as Pearl Jam Tribute band, Even Flow, stops in for a 7 p.m. performance. On Oct. 28, L.A.'s Crazy Town X , best known for their number one national hit, "Butterfly," will bring their brand of rap-rock to the venue in a double bill with fellow West Coasters, Green Jelly. More: brickartlive.com.

• Professional Northwest Indiana storyteller/actor Grant Fitch will deliver disturbing tales of the macabre as written by Edgar Allan Poe and other classic horror masters live on stage next Thursday, Oct. 28 from 7-9 p.m. at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City, IN. The $10 admission cost includes cake, coffee and various light refreshments during intermission. Tickets are limited to 40 as this is an intimate performance venue.