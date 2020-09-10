Plenty of live local music on tap this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hey, there are a lot of places to go and musical artists to see this week in the Region, if one remembers that facial masks and social distancing are what brings back opportunities to go out and enjoy live tunes by our regional music makers.

• The musical soundtrack for tonight’s weekly Thursday Classic Car Cruise Night at Bulldog Park in Crown Point, will be provided from 4-8 p.m. by father/son instrumental guitar duo, The Roccos, followed by the local 1960s garage rock icons, Oscar & The Majestics. Then on Saturday, The Crawpuppies and father/son musical duo Trooms team-up for a special concert night at Bulldog Park from 6-10 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged, but outside food and beverages are prohibited. A cash bar and food will be available. Social distancing is required. Facial coverings are mandatory when entering and leaving the park and when ordering refreshments. More: 219-662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=28.