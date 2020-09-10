Plenty of live local music on tap this weekend

Hey, there are a lot of places to go and musical artists to see this week in the Region, if one remembers that facial masks and social distancing are what brings back opportunities to go out and enjoy live tunes by our regional music makers.
• The musical soundtrack for tonight’s weekly Thursday Classic Car Cruise Night at Bulldog Park in Crown Point, will be provided from 4-8 p.m. by father/son instrumental guitar duo, The Roccos, followed by the local 1960s garage rock icons, Oscar & The Majestics. Then on Saturday, The Crawpuppies and father/son musical duo Trooms team-up for a special concert night at Bulldog Park from 6-10 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged, but outside food and beverages are prohibited. A cash bar and food will be available. Social distancing is required. Facial coverings are mandatory when entering and leaving the park and when ordering refreshments. More: 219-662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=28.
• The traditional end of Summer -- Barnyard Jams -- at County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line Road) in Hobart are back. Due to COVID, just the outside stage will be rocking each weekend this season. Still, there is plenty of live local music on tap for families to enjoy as they pick up their favorite donuts, ciders, jams and other popular CLO wares. All outdoor stage shows run from 2-5 p.m. The Dan Holmes Band perform on Saturday and The Joe Marcinek Band on Sunday. Next week, it’s live rockin’ blues with The Head Honchos on Sept. 20 and The Crawpuppies doing an afternoon of classic rock on Sept. 26. More: countylineorchard.com or 219-947-4477.
• The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart presents an 8 p.m. all ages Grateful Dead faux experience this Saturday, with an 8-11 p.m. performance by Dead tribute jam band, Graciously Departed. Opening the show is acoustic bluegrass band, Strings Beyond Description. Tickets: $10 advance/$12 at door. More: 219-942-1670.
• Northwest Indiana’s Americana troubadour James Gedda will be busking (street performing) outside of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart this Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. No stranger to sidewalk performances, James has said he enjoys the experience of turning folks onto his music in such an organic way. Tips are welcome as James plays mini sets comprised of cover songs by some of his favorite artists and a number of his own tunes from his 2019 debut album, “Thick As Theives,” and his brand new release, “Bad Things Happen.” More: jamesgeddamusic.com.
• The Highland Parks Department’s 2nd Sunday Summer Concert Series at Main Square Park may have had a very abbreviated 2020 season due to COVID, but the third and final show of the series ends with a bang as all ages can enjoy this Sunday’s free afternoon performance by the Gurnee-based John Mellencamp tribute group, MELLENCOUGAR. Along with the expected roster of beloved John Cougar Mellencamp hits delivered spot on by front man Don Wilson, the group also slips in a few tasty covers by other top blue-collar rockers, including Tom Petty, John Fogarty and Joe Cocker. Opening the event is Americana singer/songwriter Bernie Glim (formerly of the Country Roads Band). More: 219-838-0114 or mellencougarband.com.
• Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in downtown Valparaiso starts the weekend early tonight on its outdoor patio concert area, with its weekly Open Mic Night hosted by blues guitarist Jack Whittle and with jazz-rock guitarist Joe Marcinek as his guest co-host. On Friday, Elements features a Mike Wheeler from 7-10 p.m.; and rockin’ guitar blues on Saturday with Mike Gallemore. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• The acoustic party rock trio, Nawty Lite, gets served up on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Then dance rock group Five Guys Named Moe will have the now smoke-free venue’s dance floor on fire with their energized show of upbeat radio covers. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.
• Robby Celestin Duo will be playing acoustic pop/R&B covers with a few of R.C.’s originals mixed in for good measure from 8-11 p.m. this Friday at Up Your Alley (1048 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Schererville. There is a double-header on Saturday with singer/songwriters Ryan Staniszeski (4:30-7:30 p.m.) and Michelle Velez (8-11 p.m.). Another double bill happens Sunday when The Jack Whittle Duo bring home some tasty electric blues, followed by rock covers by The Smolens from 8-11 p.m. More: 219-440-7657. More: upyouralleybowl.com or 219-440-7657.
• Highland’s Americana troubadour, Adam Gawlikowski, has put together a new line up of his “Friends” band for what will be his second annual concert to benefit Bishop Noll Institute’s STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts a & Mathematics) program. The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in the Sept. 20 fundraiser to be moved from the BNI Theatre on school grounds, to the outdoor Gazebo Stage in Highland’s Main Square Park. Showtime is 2 p.m. and a donation of $20 is requested for V.I.P. seating. Tickets and info at: bishopnoll.org.
• This Friday afternoon blues-rock guitarist/vocalist Jeremy Edge will guest on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's 1-3 p.m. celebrity/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." The Pennsylvania-based former Candlelight Red guitarist recently signed with Deko Entertainment and released his self-titled, “Jeremy Edge Project” debut album last month. Hear songs from it during this interview. Stream live in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
