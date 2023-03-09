• Tonight's weekly Acoustic Thursday concert at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart welcomes back the musical trio Triway -- a scaled down version of veteran NWI recording group The Highway Band -- featuring David Varella, John and Jim Bonick. The repertoire will include a mix of popular and deep cover songs, along with some of the original songs from past and forthcoming album releases. The guys made such an impression when they took part in the venue's first Songwriter's Night a few weeks ago, that they have been invited to headline a night of their own tonight. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Danny Lemmon -- the host of Songwriter Nights at both the Montego Bay and Smokey Jo's music haunts found respectively in Hobart and suburban Crete -- reminds local original songwriters to reach out to him in order to be scheduled at one of his upcoming, monthly original acoustic music showcase events. Contact Lemmon at dannylemmonmusic.com.

• Popular duo Chris Grove & Billy O. team up tonight from 9 to 11 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Saturday features rock covers band Barcode at 9 p.m. Area musicians are reminded that twice weekly, Finnigans offers up "Open Stage Nights" at 9 p.m. on Sundays and Tuesdays. Fridays are reserved for the venue's weekly "Karaoke Night". More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Every weekend, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary offers free entertainment on two stages. The Hard Rock Cafe Stage features electro-pop artist, Ultra-Beat on Friday, followed on Saturday by arena rock covers group, ARRA. Music starts at 9 p.m. both nights.

Additional free music is heard at the Council Oak Bar Stage across the main floor of the casino. Blues vocalist/harmonica blower Omar Coleman and his band performs there on Friday, followed on Saturday by the Chicago Hall of Fame blues group, The Dave Specter Band.

Comedian Deon Cole -- star of ABC’s hit series "Blackish" -- has been added to the schedule at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue for a 7 p.m. performance on Saturday, July 29. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Central.

• The music of acoustic duo Cat Man Dog is featured tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Rock band Kickstart is found on stage this Friday at 8:30 p.m., followed by Ed Hill & the Unusuals on Saturday. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Following this evening's weekly Thursday Karaoke Night from 8-11 p.m., live music takes over for the weekend at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Friday finds the covers band, Dr. Unk, followed on Saturday by the eclectic sounds of the jazzy jam combo Fresh Hops. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" runs from 7-10 p.m. Next week's acoustic music Wednesday finds NWI's veteran folk troubadour Ronn Barany performing from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• National hard rock group, Tantric, returns for a headline performance Friday at Hobart Art Theater with special NWI musical guests, Praise the Fallen and Heavy Hand also on the 7 p.m. concert bill. The Kentucky-based group known for such singles as "Breakdown," "Astounded," "Mourning," "After We Go," and "Hey Now," features founding vocalist Hugo Ferreira, backed by the powerful current line-up of Sebastian LeBar (guitar), Jaron Gulino (bass) and Jon Loree (drums), with their latest full length album being 2021's "The Sum of All Things." Tickets start at $20. More: brickartlive.com.

Just added for a March 23 performance at Hobart Art Theater is Allie Colleen , who has been performing since age 14. The country singer and songwriter has found a huge online audience with her recent hit single, "Halos And Horns," co-produced by Lee Brice and Jerrod Nieman. She also recently released her full length debut album, "Stones," now getting a lot of attention, and it doesn't hurt that this second generation entertainer on the rise is the daughter of country music icon, Garth Brooks. Tickets are $20 with VIP seating options available.

• Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist, Jonny Polonsky, once based in Chicago, has just released "Let It Rust,” the first single is from his upcoming LP "Rise of the Rebel Angels," due to drop on May 12. Adding a special "cool factor" to the hometown artist's news is that Pearl Jam founding member Stone Gossard and his partner Regan Hagar jumped at the opportunity to release Jonny's new album through their newly revived indie record label, Loosegroove Records. See video and more: facebook.com/JonnyPolonskyMusic.

• As host and producer of the Michiana radio program, "Midwest BEAT Blues" (aired weekly on 89.1-Lakeshore Public Radio, WIMS-AM/FM and WHFB-AM/FB), I am very excited to announce the March 17 release of "Oscar's Motel" by The Cash Box Kings via Chicago's Alligator Records (alligator.com).

The quintet anchored by Joe Nosek and Oscar Wilson have blues roots in the music of Chicago Blues masters like Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters and Little Walter, but with an upbeat energy that makes them one of the best of the new breed of bluesers on the scene. Catch them April 15 at Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso. Check out the video for the title track and advance single at https://youtu.be/z-ImuaKraR0.

• The Humane Society of Northwest Indiana announced some of the auction items up for bid at the annual "PET ROCK" music event fundraiser on March 25 at County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line) in Hobart. This year's auction includes hand-signed items by Billie Ellish, Taylor Swift, Paul Rodgers (Bad Co.), Blues Traveler, Jethro Tull, Foghat, Dave Davies (Kinks), Meatloaf, Charlie Daniels, Joe Diffie and John 5, among many others. Performing is Quentin Flagg and Mr. Funnyman. Tickets:$30 with VIP options. More: 219-938-3339, www.petrockanimalrescue.com, www.humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org, or www.facebook.com/HumanSocietyofNWIN.

• International blues-rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd guests from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday's Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Shepherd will discuss his evolution from being a celebrated teenage prodigy, to being a respected seasoned veteran, who has come full circle by newly re-recording and re-releasing his breakthrough sophomore album, "The Trouble Is." Songs from the new version of the landmark album will be featured as the artist talks about remaking some of his most popular songs with a quarter century of hindsight. Shepherd will also discuss his "The Trouble Is...25th Anniversary Tour," coming to the Hard Rock Live! stage on March 17 at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. Stream the radio show live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.