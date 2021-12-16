Plenty to do in the Region this weekend

If you're looking for varied entertainment to keep you busy this weekend, take a look at the following list of ideas.
• Comedian and actor Christopher Titus brings his live stand up show to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) tonight for a 7:30 p.m. performance. Tickets are on sale for the New Year's Eve concert with Chicago's hometown rockers Enuff Z'Nuff, who came to fame during the MTV-era with hits like "New Thing" and "Fly High Michelle." The Z'Nuff boys have a brand new album via Frontiers Records -- “Enuff Z’Nuff’s Hardrock Nite" -- consisting entirely of their versions of Beatles classics. The CD and digital formats of the album dropped in mid-November, but the vinyl format of the album hit stores this week. Tickets start at $20 for general admission. VIP is available. More: brickartlive.com.
• Local stage actor and professional storyteller Grant Fitch has been performing his one-man version of the timeless “A Christmas Carol” Dickens tale for over 20 years and will bring all the characters to life again this Friday at 7 p.m. with his one man performance of the holiday classic at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City. Audiences will meet the lovable Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim, as well as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge along with Marley’s Ghost and the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Even if you’re familiar with the many screen versions, Fitch includes scenes from the original novella rarely depicted on film. This all ages, family performance has a 40 person limit. Tickets: $10 at door, include complimentary refreshments during intermission. Call for information or to reserve tickets: 219-210 3813.
• Those who missed seeing/hearing the amazing Classical Blast "Dark Side of the Yule" repertoire in recent weeks at the Art and Acorn theaters, have one more chance to catch this incredible mash up of musical genres honed for the holidays. The classical meets rock group performs its "Dark Side" holiday show at 7 p.m. this Sunday at Chicago Street Theater (154 Chicago St.) in Valparaiso. More: 219-464-1636 or chicagostreet.org.
• Fans of heavy '90s rock should note that Papa Roach stops locally on their 2022 "Kill The Noise" tour at The Hard Rock Live stage inside Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary on March 12. Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves will open the show. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Ticket link: ticketmaster.com/papa-roach-tickets/artist/708795.
• This weekend the Casino's Hard Rock Cafe Stage features live blues and soul music with The Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Moss for a 9 p.m. performance, followed on Saturday by The Mike Wheeler Band who offers a mix of blues, jazz and rock material. More: 219-228-2383 or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.
• Catch The Lauren Dukes Band and help Lauren celebrate her birthday this Friday at The Super Bowl (218 S. East St.) in Crown Point from 9 p.m. to midnight. Free admission. More: 219-661-9015 or thesuperbowl.com.
• The crazy stage shenanigans of Rosengold gets supercharged with some holiday fare added to the usual Motown, disco, '80s hair rock and schmaltzy pop covers at 9 p.m. this Saturday when the bawdy boys host their official Christmas Party at On The Roxx Lounge (2522 Portage Mall) in Portage. More: 219- 763-7300.
• Emilio's Restaurante & Cantina (9400 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland will feature some tasty fare on their musical menu with The Robby Celestin Duo tonight, Jessi Hernandez and Michael Young on Friday and Rick Zuccorelli on Saturday. All performances are free from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-595-5465.
• Wildrose Brewing (1104 E. Main St.) in Griffith presents the return of The Rusted Strings Band "Festivus Celebration!" Dead and jam band favorites whipped into a special holiday repertoire for this annual gathering at the brew house. More: wildrosebrewing.com or 219-595-5054.
• The Head Honchos' dual guitar-driven blues-rock returns to Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter on Friday, followed on Saturday by the Chester Brown & Friends Christmas Party. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m. The Sunday "Blues Jam" (7 to 11 p.m.) with Corey Dennison returns this week. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• R&B vocalist Carla Ramsey performs Friday at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso, followed on Saturday by the guitar-fueled blues of The Mike Gallamore Band. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• The family-friendly "Monday Open Mic Night" at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City happens from 6-9 p.m. with full backline, guest host and complimentary light refreshments. The store's after hours, non alcohol environment gives local young musicians a place to play music live. This Monday's host is Marco Villarreal. More: 219-210-3813.
• Local alt-rockers Stop.Drop.Rewind released its latest CD last week. "Heavy Love" is a 6-song original music set filled with music not unlike the trio's past releases, produced by Roye Robley. Personal faves are "Air Quotes" and "Leonard Cohen." Of note is the incredible cover art, a re-imagined version of the classic 1930 "American Gothic" painting by Grant Wood, done here in a "Creepshow/EC Comics"-fashion by local graphic artist/photographer Anna Sutton. Videos, songs and more: stopdroprewind.com.
• North of 30 -- the duo of Kevin & Valarie Gardner -- performs favorite songs spanning decades of popular music on keyboard and upright bass, and for their 8-11 p.m. show this Friday at Region Ale (1080 U.S. Hwy 41) in Schererville, the Gardner's plan to add in an array of Christmas sing-a-longs. More: regionaletaphouse.com
• The focus of my 6-9 p.m. "Needle Drop" radio program this Sunday (12/19) on WIMS-AM/FM will be largely holiday music as "Christmas Week" begins. Expect to hear some very unique musical selections, along with some rockin' holiday standards from a plethora of artists new and old. There will even be some regional artists on the play list for this show. Tune in on the dial at AM1420, 106.7FM, 95.1FM and via the stream at wimsradio.com.
• It’s been 20 years since the last full-length Stabbing Westward album came out in 2001, and the wait is finally over as the Chicago-rooted industrial music band has announced its much-anticipated new record “Chasing Ghosts,” will be out March 18, via COP International Records. Still anchored by original founding members Christopher Hall (vocals/guitar) and Walter Flakus (keyboards/programming), the new album contains 10 tracks anchored in the band’s characteristic sound with a slightly modern sheen, due to reuniting with their early producer John Fryer. Fans can check out a lyrical video for the first single, “I Am Nothing.” Video at: youtube.com/watch?v=DCFuHcXRMos.
• Malachi Jaggers hails from Delphi, Indiana (malachijaggers.com) and is a storyteller at heart. Jaggers just landed on this columnist’s radar with his new single/video “An American Hero,” inspired by his grandfather who worked on the railroad, farmed and served in the Navy during World War II. The song was co-produced with Grammy-nominated producer and engineer, Matt Coles and recorded in Nashville, Tennessee at Compass Studio. View video at: https://youtu.be/pcVF5aU5qpA.
• Friday on 89.1-Lakeshore Public Radio, a unique "mashing" of two programs "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" and "Let's Eat with Chef Nick" will fill the air waves from noon to 4 p.m. with several musical and eatery guests as the NPR/PBS company hosts its staff holiday party on air. Food guests include Abbioco, Las Mamacitas, Palermo's Pizza & Pasta, Black Rose Pastries, and 18th Street Brewing. Plenty of live in studio holiday music by The Spaniels Forever, LeAnn Stutler, Patti Shaffner, and others. Stream Live: lakeshorepublicradio.org.
