Plenty to do in the Region this weekend

If you're looking for varied entertainment to keep you busy this weekend, take a look at the following list of ideas.

• Comedian and actor Christopher Titus brings his live stand up show to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) tonight for a 7:30 p.m. performance. Tickets are on sale for the New Year's Eve concert with Chicago's hometown rockers Enuff Z'Nuff, who came to fame during the MTV-era with hits like "New Thing" and "Fly High Michelle." The Z'Nuff boys have a brand new album via Frontiers Records -- “Enuff Z’Nuff’s Hardrock Nite" -- consisting entirely of their versions of Beatles classics. The CD and digital formats of the album dropped in mid-November, but the vinyl format of the album hit stores this week. Tickets start at $20 for general admission. VIP is available. More: brickartlive.com.