Pop star Aaron Carter returns to Highland for concert

Aaron's Party rolls through Highland again with a March 6 concert.
Aaron Carter, a former child singer who was a big pop star especially popular with teen girls during the late 1990s and early 2000s, will perform pop and dance music at 8 p.m. March 6 in The Room entertainment venue at 8355 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland.
Doors open at 7. Tickets range from $20 for standing room only to $150 for an after-show meet-and-greet with Carter to $200 for a reserved high-top table with four seats.
Carter played the same venue attached to the Hoses N Cuffs Grill + Bar, formerly the Silver Buckle Saloon, in the Ultra Foods Plaza in north Highland last year, performing hits like "Aaron's Party" and "I Want Candy."
His current tour also includes stops in Chicago, Cleveland and the suburbs of Austin, Texas.
Carter built a name for himself while touring with his brother Nick Carer's band The Backstreet Boys in the 1990s. He went on to rack up a number of accolades, including a triple-platinum album that made it to No. 4 on the Billboard 200. He's toured with Britney Spears, collaborated with Flo Rida, and made appearances on Nickelodeon, "Dancing With the Stars," "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," a Penn & Teller special, and the Broadway musical "Seussical."
Other upcoming acts at the Room in Highland include Dick Diamond & The Dusters, the Pearl Jam Tribute band Evenflow, Journey Recaptured with Infinity, the Beatles tribute band American English, Rosengolden with special guest Chronic Flannel, Trapt, Maiden Chicago and the Bravo Johnny Reunion Show.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit aaroncarter.com.