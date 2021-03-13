'Popstar' Pursuit: Valpo resident auditions for 'American Idol'

Though he didn't get a Golden Ticket to Hollywood, Anthony Key isn't discouraged from pursuing a singing career.
Key, a Valparaiso resident who grew up in Merrillville, appeared last weekend on an "American Idol" audition segment.
He enthusiastically showcased swift dance moves while singing K-Pop boy band BTS' "Dynamite" in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
"I always wanted to get on some kind of singing show. I'm glad it was 'American Idol'," Key said during a recent phone interview.
Key, who said he was "singing before I was speaking," said if he could audition all over again, he'd make sure to totally focus on his vocals.
During the audition, he threw in snazzy and skilled dance moves reminiscent of the sleek choreography seen in boy band performances. Key said looking back he could see that made his vocals "winded."
"I was so focused on the choreography," Key said.
The judges, though, noticed his dance skills as Perry jumped up and encouraged Bryan and Richie to join her to learn some of Key's moves.
"I was just wondering if you could show us a couple of those moves," Perry asked Key.
When it came time to vote on whether Key would go to Hollywood, all judges declined to offer the Golden Ticket, with Perry stating she didn't "know" who Key was as a performer since he seemed to showcase a large "mix" of the pop singers/performers he admired. All judges agreed he was a skilled dancer, with Richie adding there was a place for him in the entertainment business.
Key said he really listened to Perry's comments and agrees he didn't show what he could really do vocally.
"One of the things she said was she doesn't know who I am. I love K-Pop (pop music from Korea) but at the same time, that isn't me," he said.
Key, 28, is a also a DJ with Trans Audio in Crown Point and has worked various weddings and other events. He also works as an Uber and Lyft driver, even serenading his passengers and having sing-alongs any chance he gets.
He said he would like to sing professionally, and recently released a single titled "Key to My Heart," which is available on Spotify and other platforms. Key is so concentrated on pursuing his dreams in music that his license plate is emblazoned with "Popstar."
"Key to My Heart," which Key said he "worked my tail off" to produce and record, was a song he wrote for his fans. Key said he has a "small following" on his YouTube Channel. He considers the people who take time to watch his videos on YouTube "family." His YouTube followers total 1,600.
Key, who showcased a charismatic personality on "Idol," said he was raised in a musical family, with his mother regularly singing to him as he was growing up and his father was "an instrumental guy."
It was the performances of entertainers Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake and other pop figures who got Key's attention as he was growing up. He said he was inspired to perform by watching them.
"They were huge influences on me," Key said.
Auditioning for "American Idol" proved an exciting experience for Key.
"I enjoyed the cameras on me," he said, with a laugh. "When the cameras are on, I'm on cloud 10. That was cool."
Key said he's ready to "dust" himself off and try again to audition for the show.
"I have no hard feelings whatsoever about not getting a Golden Ticket," Key said. "I give high props to everyone there."
He said everyone on "Idol," from the judges to crew and others, were great to work with. "They made me look really good," he said, explaining the video package they ran to accompany his audition was put together well. "You could tell the team was really pulling for me."
Key, who attended Valparaiso High School, is the son of Debra and Jim Key of Valparaiso. He has one sister, Nicki. "My sister is my best friend," he said.
To learn more about Key, look for him on YouTube.