'Popstar' Pursuit: Valpo resident auditions for 'American Idol'

Key said he really listened to Perry's comments and agrees he didn't show what he could really do vocally.

"One of the things she said was she doesn't know who I am. I love K-Pop (pop music from Korea) but at the same time, that isn't me," he said.

Key, 28, is a also a DJ with Trans Audio in Crown Point and has worked various weddings and other events. He also works as an Uber and Lyft driver, even serenading his passengers and having sing-alongs any chance he gets.

He said he would like to sing professionally, and recently released a single titled "Key to My Heart," which is available on Spotify and other platforms. Key is so concentrated on pursuing his dreams in music that his license plate is emblazoned with "Popstar."

"Key to My Heart," which Key said he "worked my tail off" to produce and record, was a song he wrote for his fans. Key said he has a "small following" on his YouTube Channel. He considers the people who take time to watch his videos on YouTube "family." His YouTube followers total 1,600.

Key, who showcased a charismatic personality on "Idol," said he was raised in a musical family, with his mother regularly singing to him as he was growing up and his father was "an instrumental guy."