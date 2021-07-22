Porter County Fair brings on carnival rides, critters and country music

"We're excited to have a fair. We're looking forward to it," said David Bagnall, fair manager of the Porter County Fair. Bagnall said people have responded favorably to this year's entertainment, which reboots the planned 2020 season canceled due to COVID. Among those rescheduled concerts is Friday's performance by country singer Miranda Lambert. "Miranda Lambert's concert is nearly sold out," noted Bagnall.

Northwest Indiana country music fans will be slipping on their boots, polishing their big belt buckles and tilting their Stetson hats just right to attend tonight's 7:30 p.m. concert by platinum-selling artist and AMA Award winner, Brantley Gilbert, with special guest Lauren Alaina, a country recording artist best known for her Top 10 radio hit "A Road Less Traveled" and for being a 2019 (Season 28) "Dancing With The Stars" competitor.

Gilbert racked up 16 singles since the first of his five albums came out in 2010, including his five #1 radio hits --"Kick It In The Sticks," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do," "Bottoms Up," "One Hell of An Amen," and "What Happens In A Small Town." His latest single, "The Worst Country Song Of All Time," was released earlier this year and teamed Gilbert up with Toby Keith. Tickets are $35 for Grandstand seating, $40 for track seating, $50 for reserved seating and $55 for standing room in front of the stage.