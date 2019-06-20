The teens of Porter County Youth Council, with the help of the Porter County Substance Abuse Council (PCSAC), will produce and present the second annual Porter County Music Fest For High School Students this weekend.
The teens themselves will be helping to park cars, push gear on and off stage, and will be playing music that day. "The goal of this event is to let high school kids know they can go out and have fun, go to concerts and play in bands without alcohol or drugs being involved," said Patricia Lembcke, Drug Free Communities Coordinator for PCSAC. "A lot of times at concerts, kids are exposed to all that stuff. This event is to show you can have just as much fun without it."
Lembcke stressed that despite the Porter County reference in the event name, residents of all counties are welcome to attend this free day of music and fun. "This event gives teen musicians a chance to play somewhere beside the basement," said Lembcke. "When I was younger there were only a few places where local teen bands could perform. There's even less places for them today. Saturday is about giving these teens a chance to play on a big stage, in a beautiful park with professional sound. It gives them a chance to play for friends and family."
"I totally identify with what Patricia just said about teens trying to find places to play," said Munster native Michael Hughes, half of the musical duo, Dallas & Michael, who told of how his early teen bands struggled to find places to play.
The groups performing are all made up of Porter County high school students from Valparaiso and Chesterton, with the exception of Dallas & Michael, who are slightly older but who believe in the message the event is trying to convey.
"I think everyone is affected by substance abuse in some way, shape or form," said Hughes. "I think today, with older folks who went through the '70s and the '80s and the '90s, that we've come to realize just saying, 'Don't do it,' isn't enough. We're at a time when people now realize that focusing on education when it comes to substance abuse is the best way to stop the problem and actually help people from being curious. I think the Porter County Substance Abuse Council is doing great work doing that, because sometimes just saying 'no' without information on 'why', often makes a person even more curious to try something."
Dallas Milligan's father is the Positive Life Coordinator at Chesterton High School and has dedicated many years to educating young people about the dangers of drugs and alcohol. He's one who took the message to heart and now does his own part to dissuade teens against using drugs and alcohol.
"I learned a lot about the dangers of substance abuse from my dad. It was instilled in me early on, but like Michael said, we are all affected by the problem. We all know people who have battled with substance abuse issues. That's why we are very happy to be part of Saturday's concert. We both know how important the message is behind this kind of event."
Three full bands -- The Scivics, Northwest Band, and Bristol Empire -- and two acoustic duos will be featured for this day-long event. Those duos are BaM, the youngest of the bunch, who will perform about 20 minutes, with the oldest of the bunch, Dallas & Michael headlining and playing about an hour. Dallas said they may slip in an original song or two, but primarily their focus at Sunset Hill is doing covers by a variety of popular indie artists like The Milk Carton Kids, James Town Revival and Shakey Graves.
"I've been playing guitar since I was 13 and Michael (Dallas' soon to be brother-in-law) has been playing a lot longer," said Milligan, a graduate of Chesterton High School and half of the Dallas & Michael duo. "Michael and I first met through my sister and we just started playing together out on the porch. Now we're starting to write original songs and playing a show and there together like this one on Saturday."
Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks and other singer/songwriters from the '90s "Hat-era" of country music were Milligan's earliest influences, along with folkie-bluesy artists like Tyler Childers, Colter Wall and Benjamin Tod. Hughes is clearly the rockier side of the duo, citing the '90s grunge scene and various Emo bands for inspiring him. "What's great about the newest generation of music is that the genres have kinda disappeared, which really opens music up because artists today do not have to try to fit into any one genre," said Hughes.
"We both have written songs on our own and recently started writing some stuff together," added Milligan. Both guys allude to wanting to record those original tunes.
Along with the plethora of live music on stage, the Army National Guard will be there with various activities for young folks to enjoy, including an obstacle course, food trucks, bounce houses and other fun-filled, youth-themed activities.
The first 50 teens to arrive at the event get early bird gifts like beanies, Frisbees, light up bracelets, cups and guitar picks with event logo on them, and other stuff. There is even a contest where the four students who bring the most friends to the event will score a ticket to the Lollapalooza concert (Aug. 1-4) in Chicago. Get more info: 219- 462-0946.