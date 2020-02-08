Post Malone brings Runaway Tour to Chicago

The second leg of Post Malone's Runaway Tour kicked off this week in Omaha, Nebraska.
Rapper/songwriter/producer Malone brings his tour to the Chicago-area for a show Feb. 11 at Allstate Arena. Joining Malone on the tour are Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.
The Grammy-nominated performer is known for his eclectic shows which fuse musical genres. Fans can expect a variety of tunes on Malone's playlist including "Sunflower," "Congratulations," "rockstar," "Psycho," "Circles," "Better Now" and others.
For more information on the tour and for tickets, visit livenation.com.