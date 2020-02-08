Post Malone brings Runaway Tour to Chicago
Post Malone brings Runaway Tour to Chicago

Post Malone

Post Malone is pictured at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2019 in New York.

 Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP

The second leg of Post Malone's Runaway Tour kicked off this week in Omaha, Nebraska.

Rapper/songwriter/producer Malone brings his tour to the Chicago-area for a show Feb. 11 at Allstate Arena. Joining Malone on the tour are Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

The Grammy-nominated performer is known for his eclectic shows which fuse  musical genres. Fans can expect a variety of tunes on Malone's playlist including "Sunflower," "Congratulations," "rockstar," "Psycho," "Circles," "Better Now" and others.

For more information on the tour and for tickets, visit livenation.com.

