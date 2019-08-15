The fourth annual "Prairie Magic Music Festival" happens on Saturday as a day full of Americana music carries across the natural grassy amphitheatre at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso.
"The seed for all of this started when I was washing dishes one day with the window open and looking out towards the stage, because my family used to live at Sunset Hill Farm," said Walter Lenckos, Porter County Parks Superintendent. "There was a wedding reception going on and their band was Fresh Hops. They sounded really good and people were dancing and having a wonderful time."
"I remember thinking there should be more of that happening here and that we really needed to take steps to utilize this beautiful area and the amazing natural acoustics by doing more music events," he said.
Lenckos said the name of the festival is, in part, due to the beauty of Sunset Hill Farm. "A few years ago we decided to restore the prairie behind the amphitheatre which had been overrun with invasive species (of flora). We restored it with lots of wild flowers, and a variety of native species to our Region. We didn't anticipate the rich array of colors that would come out of the mix of seeds and what we have is a beautiful palate of colors out there. When you sit on top of the hill in the summer as the sun goes down, the glow in the sky seems to light up the colors of the prairie and it just looks magical. So that gave us the name for the festival."
With the help of Valparaiso concert promoter Rob Harkel (of Brightside Music Productions), Lenckos took on the challenge and in 2015 presented the first of what's now become an annual end of summer festival. "That first year we had four artists on the bill with three local acts with Nashville recording artist Nora Jane Struthers as our headliner. The next year we had Chicago's Nicholas Tremulous as headliner, and last year it was the Allman-Betts Band. This year we have really stepped things up and have Los Lobos closing the show, with three other top acts also on the bill.
"The goal, of course, is to grow this festival, but not to grow it too fast," he said. Helping that to happen are keeping tickets reasonably priced, making it affordable for families to come out and enjoy the music and all the park has to offer. Tickets are $35 for general admission adults, students with valid IDs are $10 and kids 12 and younger are free with a paid adult ticket. Parking is plentiful and free and those wanting to pull in a camper or pitch a tent can do so for just a $5 up charge. "We have a primitive camping area, so there's no water service, but this is a beautiful place to spend a night looking up at the stars and taking in the acres and acres of natural beauty," Lenckos said.
Festival-goers are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and small umbrellas, but outside food and drink is prohibited for this particular event. There's a beer and wine garden and a variety of food vendors on site. Vendors include Leroy's Hot Stuff of Porter, Scooter's Barbeque of Kouts, Valparaiso's Ben's Pretzels and Valpo Velvet Ice Cream. "We do encourage people to bring large reusable water containers because one of our sponsors, Coastal Valley Water, will have free water available to keep folks hydrated.
The first 100 people through the gates get a reusable grocery bag with various goodies inside. Kids can burn off energy in the bounce house, at the ga ga ball pit or by playing a variety of other camp games on site.
Opening the show at 1 p.m. is Wisconsin-based group Big Road. "Big Road is the ultimate family band -- Mark and Michelle (Zanoni) and their son (bigroadband.com) -- and I've known them for the better part of 15 years," Lenckos said. "Mark is actually the guy who first introduced me to the music of Los Lobos years ago via their 'Will The Wolf Survive' album, so it just seemed natural to have Big Road on the bill."
Next up in order of performance are Robbie Fulks and The Bottle Rockets, followed by Los Lobos. "Each band will do about an hour on stage, with Los Lobos doing about 90 minutes," Lenckos said.
Los Lobos roared out of East L.A. 40 years ago with their blend of Tex-Mex and rock 'n' roll music. The band's 1987 cover of “La Bamba” anchored the soundtrack of the bio-pic about '50s rocker Ritchie Valens. Their treatment of the song hit #1 on the U.S. Singles chart and was the start of mainstream success for the now three-time Grammy Award winning group, who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.
Southern born Robbie Fulks, transplanted from the Carolina's to Chicago in the mid-1980s, and almost immediately hitched his wagon to producer Steve Albini (Pixies, Nivana, etc.). Partnering with the Grammy Award winning producer added an outside influence, giving Fulks' sound a wholly unique quality and ear appeal. "Steve's methods and his musical prejudices have been really influential on me in the 30 or so years I've worked with him," noted Fulks.
Fulks' writes "story songs" from a strong Southern perspective. Perhaps his best known song is "Alabama at Night," nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award in the category of "Best American Roots Song." "When I got my Grammy nominations, it was in the 'Folk Music' category (his 2017 'Upland Stories' got a nod for 'Best Folk Album'), but I have always considered myself a country artist," Fulks said.
The Bottle Rockets may hail from Festus, Missouri, but they likewise have a Chicago connection to their sound and success. Band founder Brian Henneman once roadied and jammed with Windy City-based band, Uncle Tupelo, who later evolved into Wilco. Henneman first lit the fuse on the Bottle Rockets in 1992. He agrees defying definition is the best definition for his band. The group's sound is a mash of punk rock, country and traditional folk.
"We've been working steadily since the very beginning, we've never stopped," said Henneman. Whether through gentle picking or aggressive riffing, the band (members) are storytellers in the grandest of traditions with memorable songs like "Indianapolis," Welfare Music," and "Trailer Mama."