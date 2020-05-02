Queen and Adam Lambert honor global COVID-19 'Champions'

For Taylor, the song also has personal significance as his daughter Rory Eleanor Taylor works as a doctor in a London hospital.

“She’s actually in the video with her little cards, displaying advice about isolating, etc.”

The music video shows caregivers and frontline workers from across the world as well as empty city scenes and the band performing in their homes.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe or fatal illnesses, including pneumonia.

Lambert, who joined the track from his Los Angeles home, thinks the song really hits a positive note that everyone is in this together.

“There’s a sense of unity that’s happening around the world, even though it’s, you know, in a negative, scary time," Lambert said. "I think that we’re all understanding each other a little bit more right now. And it’s sort of leveling everything out a bit.”

“It’s only through our connection and our love for each other are we going to get through it together,” he said.