Radio for the Region: All vinyl 'Needle Drop' debuts

Weekly readers of Local Scene can now catch this writer on WIMS AM/FM radio Sundays from 6-9 p.m. as host of "Needle Drop" with WIMS personality Mariah Land. We'll pillage my vinyl record collection amassed over the last half century.

The program came about when WIMS general manager Ric Federighi and I talked about when radio was personality-driven and the music was chosen by a local DJ instead of a computer program or some guy in upstate New York with no connection to the audience.

The decision was made to see if local radio listeners were open to hearing the nostalgic pops, clicks and crackles of a real vinyl album or 45rpm being played on air. "Needle Drop" -- a mix of popular hits, deep cuts, and lost classics -- debuted last Sunday and the response was even better than expected.

The program goals are to introduce younger music fans to classic artists, while also introducing older listeners to newer artists incorporating a classic sound in their music. "Needle Drop" will showcase music by regional artists often written about in this column, now returning to the vinyl format for their new releases (i.e. Steepwater Band, Ides of March, Shemekia Copeland, Oscar & The Majestics, etc.). It will also embrace classic artists releasing new music on vinyl (i.e. Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, AC/DC, etc.).