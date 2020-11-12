Radio for the Region: All vinyl 'Needle Drop' debuts

Weekly readers of Local Scene can now catch this writer on WIMS AM/FM radio Sundays from 6-9 p.m. as host of "Needle Drop" with WIMS personality Mariah Land. We'll pillage my vinyl record collection amassed over the last half century.
The program came about when WIMS general manager Ric Federighi and I talked about when radio was personality-driven and the music was chosen by a local DJ instead of a computer program or some guy in upstate New York with no connection to the audience.
The decision was made to see if local radio listeners were open to hearing the nostalgic pops, clicks and crackles of a real vinyl album or 45rpm being played on air. "Needle Drop" -- a mix of popular hits, deep cuts, and lost classics -- debuted last Sunday and the response was even better than expected.
The program goals are to introduce younger music fans to classic artists, while also introducing older listeners to newer artists incorporating a classic sound in their music. "Needle Drop" will showcase music by regional artists often written about in this column, now returning to the vinyl format for their new releases (i.e. Steepwater Band, Ides of March, Shemekia Copeland, Oscar & The Majestics, etc.). It will also embrace classic artists releasing new music on vinyl (i.e. Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, AC/DC, etc.).
Listener requests will be a big part of what gets played moving forward as well and special "guest DJs" will be invited to sit in from time to time to keep the sound, the chatter and the perspectives fresh. More: facebook.com/wimsneedledrop.
A Musical Salute to Medical Caregivers
Midwest-born singer/songwriter Kelly Lang's original song "I'm Not Going Anywhere" is part of the new 'Your Care is Our Calling' national campaign honoring caregivers and patients during a time of distancing. It began as a regional project by Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
The song is used in a 60-second video honoring caregivers. “'I’m Not Going Anywhere' is an ode to the challenging and compassionate work of caregivers who share the sense of calling and commitment to serve patients and communities," said Lang. The "Your Care Is Our Calling" campaign honors the role of caregivers and their special bond with those they are privileged to serve.
"It's amazing how a song I wrote 16 years ago is now part of Ascension's national campaign to reassure patients and give gratitude to their caregivers. I'm humbled the song has resonated so deeply with people across the country," Lang said.
Lang wrote the song in 2004 while watching a friend manage a loved one's illness. Three months later Lang was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer and began a recovery journey of her own at Ascension. Lang hopes her voice can encourage cancer patients to continue fighting. View the video at https://youtu.be/xcoMIm3foKE.
MUSIC NOTES
• NW Indiana buzz artist -- The Lauren Dukes Band -- was in-studio this week on the Lakeshore Public Radio (89.1FM) program "Midwest BEAT," where the Dukes-penned tune, "Same Things" made its worldwide radio debut. R&B/jazz vocalist Dukes is well known as the singer for Chicago-based festival/corporate group, Spoken Four, but in recent weeks she has been stepping out on area stages road testing her original songs and getting positive response. More: facebook.com/lauren.d.banning.
• Northwest Indiana's Andy Sutton Jazz Trio -- Marco Villarreal (guitar), Kris Lohn (bass), Andy Sutton (drums) -- cross the state line on Friday to perform a 8-11 p.m. show at Casey's (136 N. Whittaker St.) in New Buffalo, Michigan. More: 269-469-6400 or caseysnewbuffalo.com.
• Derek Caruso (of Blues Fuse) joins Jack Whittle in co-hosting the weekly Open Mic tonight at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso. The Neighborhood Blues Band brings more Southside-style blues on Friday. Saxophone-driven music is featured Saturday as Music 4 Life offers up a 7-10 p.m. show of originals and covers. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• Beatles music hits the stage at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in Hobart as Region tribute act, American English, gives an 8 p.m. performance Friday. Tickets are $12.50 for general admission/standing room and $25 for row 1-10 reserved seating. More: 219-942-1670 or facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• The acoustic pop/rock of Nawty Lite is featured 8 p.m.-midnight on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter, followed Saturday from 8 p.m.-midnight by Region rockers The Crawpuppies. A special fundraiser for the Mike Housler Family happens Sunday from 3-8 p.m. with a food buffet and music by The Crawpuppies and rock duo Trooms. Mike Housler was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident and funds will be donated to his family. More: 219- 926-6211 and leroyshotstuff.com.
• Chicago songwriter, guitarist, vocalist and recently retired Chicago Transit Authority bus driver, Toronzo Cannon, gives a free 7 p.m. performance at FitzGerald’s (6615 W. Roosevelt Road) in Berwyn on Saturday. The popular bluesman’s latest Alligator Records release, "The Preacher, The Politician Or the Pimp," co-produced by Cannon and Alligator president Bruce Iglauer, features 12 original songs, running the gamut from humorous to social commentary. More: 708-788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
• Chicago's industrial music icons, Stabbing Westward, reunited for the first time in decades to release their "Dead And Gone" EP in January of 2020 promising a new full length album via indie label, COP International Records. The original line-up has been moving forward on that project through the COVID crisis, announcing that "Wasteland," their fifth and first studio album in 20 years will have a 2021 release. Last month the group popped back on the musical radar with a special, limited-edition EP, "Hallowed Hymns," containing covers of The Cure's "Burn," Ministry's "Halloween," and Echo & The Bunnymen's "The Killing Moon." More: stabbingwestward.com.
• 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio will feature rocker Greg Ross, vocalist of the international recording act, Epic Tantrum talking about the band's new album, "Abandoned" during the first hour of Friday's weekly 1-3 p.m. interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Second hour guest is guitarist Freddie Salem, an original member of the iconic Southern Rock group, The Outlaws, who will discuss the band's long history and the 1981 live Outlaws concert now being released on CD and DVD.
• The 7-8 p.m. Tuesday edition of "Midwest BEAT" features a live guest appearance by rocker Gail Petersen, co-founder, songwriter and guitarist of the '80s female rock group, The Catholic Girls. Petersen will talk about their new 2-CD anthology collection, as songs are spotlighted and played. Stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
