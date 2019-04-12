John, Paul, George and Ringo will come together on the Chicago stage once again courtesy of Rain.
"Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles" will be presented in two shows at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre April 14. The group will perform "The Best of Abbey Road Live."
The concert-style production highlights all eras of the Fab Four's decade-long career. From early Beatles hits to later band gems, fans will enjoy the multi-media concert.
"Chicago has been one of our greatest markets," said Mark Lewis, founder, manager and original keyboardist of the group.
Lewis, who no longer performs with the band, said he was surprised at how popular Rain became through the years.
"I'm blown away. Every day I smack myself in the head and say 'This is unbelievable.' I had no idea the band would make it to Broadway and play all over the world," Lewis said. Rain grew from a 1970s-era California bar band project which performed Beatles covers to the sleek production it is today. The current cast of Rain has been together seven years.
Lewis said that original bar band which worked "for the door," meaning they received a certain amount of the money that was collected when people entered, enjoyed performing a variety of Beatles covers. So it was only natural that the group evolved into a large-scale Beatles tribute group.
In addition to hearing Beatles songs from different eras during the current Rain show, fans will also enjoy viewing the history of the time period through video clips, sound bites and photos.
Lewis said the show is occasionally revamped to focus on certain albums in a greater way.
"It's the 50th year since the release of "Abbey Road," so we'll be (focusing) on 'Abbey Road. '" In addition to "Abbey Road," Rain will offer many other favorites from the rich music catalog.
Everything from "Love Me Do," "A Hard Day's Night," and "Help" to "Revolution," "Penny Lane" and more are sure to be heard in the show.
FYI: "Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles" will be performed at 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $18 to $75. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.