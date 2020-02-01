Rapper Mase calls out Diddy over publishing rights

Nearly a week after honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala, rapper Mase lashed out at the Bad Boy Records founder and accused Combs of ripping him off along with others signed to his label.

“I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself,” Mase posted on Instagram. “Your past business practices knowingly has ... been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label.”

A representative for Combs did not immediately respond to an email request for comment Friday.

In a fiery, 50-minute speech at the Jan. 25 gala, Combs sharply criticized the Grammy Awards for dissing rap and R&B stars in its major categories. Combs was honored at the event and received an all-star tribute from artists he's worked with, including Mase, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and Carl Thomas.

In his speech, Combs demanded change from the Grammys within the year.