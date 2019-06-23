Ravinia, which is considered the oldest music festival in North America, recently opened its concert season.
The roster this summer features a diverse offering of music, from classical and blues to pop, hip-hop, country and more.
"Our focus is on continuing to bring shows that bring everyone to Ravinia," said Welz Kauffman, president and chief executive officer of Ravinia. Kauffman said the musical menu at the 115-year-old music festival is a "wonderful mixture" of concerts featuring "great classical works and new music of all genres."
Kauffman said the festival gets a great deal of repeat audience members. He said many things, from the concert lineup and dining options to picturesque views, keep people coming back to Ravinia.
"And we try to keep prices as reasonable as possible," he said.
Among the performers on the Ravinia roster this season are musicians ranging from Little Big Town, Sugarland and the Steve Miller Band to Chicago, Ringo Starr, The Beach Boys, T.I. and Queen Latifah, as well as a variety of classical sets, the music of movie scores and also concerts geared to children.
Kauffman mentioned one of this year's new highlights at the park is The BMO Club, which is a rooftop bar located on top of the new RaviniaMusicBox Experience Center. "It's an opportunity to be above the park and look over it. It's another place for people to have a beautiful view," Kauffman said.
At The BMO Club, attendees will have the chance to enjoy small bites and assorted beverages.
The Experience Center, which will help promote classical music, features a theater, gallery and various other spaces. The center is scheduled to open later this season.
One of the interesting features at Ravinia is that attendees can enjoy their own creative "picnics" on the lawn at the venue. Guests regularly cart in their own food, blankets and various table decor to decorate their little picnic spaces. It's often a party of sorts for guests gathered to hear some good music and socialize with others.
Concertgoers who don't bring their own food or creative picnics to the venue can enjoy a variety of dining opportunities on site at the park.
Restaurants featured at Ravinia are Tree Top, Park View and Lawn Bar, as well as the Ravinia Marketplace, which stars grab-and-go foods. In the Marketplace, guests will find stations such as Sabrosa, 847 Burger, Pizza Classico, Pressed Paninis and Smokehouse. The park also has a special donor dining area and various Fanfare Carts situated throughout the venue.
To learn more about Ravinia, visit ravinia.org.