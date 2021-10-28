Ready to rock the Region: Disturbed to open Gary's Hard Rock Live

A sweet 'Sickness' will descend on the Region when Disturbed opens Hard Rock Live on Nov. 4.

The heavy metal band, hailing from Chicagoland, will be the first act to grace the stage at Hard Rock Live, which is Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's new state-of-the-art performance venue.

"It's exciting," said Disturbed guitarist/keyboardist Dan Donegan, about having the opportunity to christian the stage of the casino's new theater.

"That's not too far from me. And I've driven past there going to and from Michigan," said Donegan. Donegan added he's the only Disturbed band member who still lives in Illinois.

"I can pretty much speak for all of us. We've missed performing. It's been a big part of our life for decades," he said. After the world came to a "screeching halt" with the pandemic, Donegan said it was hard for the band and other musicians to deal with the shutdown of live performances.

"We're thrilled to be coming back," Donegan said. The band performed their last show in Milwaukee prior to the pandemic.

Donegan said the group had to cancel and postpone many concerts that were scheduled for its recent The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour due to restrictions with the pandemic.