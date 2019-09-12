Reba McEntire filled The Venue with her exuberant country sounds recently.
The Grammy-winning singer performed a 90-minute show last weekend at Horseshoe Casino's The Venue in Hammond.
McEntire, most commonly known as Reba, delivered a collection of her biggest hits as well as tunes from her latest album "Stronger Than The Truth."
In concert, Reba is a spunky personality and a charismatic entertainer. Throughout the show, Reba regularly talked to her audience. Footage of some of her music videos and photos occasionally flashed across the back screen showing the singer throughout her life.
Among tunes on Reba's playlist was a medley featuring "The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter," "Little Rock," "Walk On," and "Respect." Other songs included "Back to God," "I'm a Survivor" "Freedom" and "Does He Love You."
Reba dedicated the heartfelt number "The Greatest Man I Never Knew" to her father. She belted out the fiery tune "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" which was a big hit for her. Before singing the song, Reba explained the background of the song, which is a Vicki Lawrence cover, and that it had been written by Lawrence's then husband Bobby Russell.
The country queen's show moved at a fast pace with no lulls at all. Her encore song was a rousing version of "Fancy," one of Reba's biggest hits.
To learn more about Reba's current tour, visit reba.com.