Records 'Drop' as vinyl junkies celebrate on Saturday

Celebrate the dates at some of these regional record stores -- S&J Records (128 Broad St.) in downtown Griffith, Region Records (208 E. Main) in Griffith, The Record Den (1240 Beam St.) in Porter, Revolution Records (307 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso, Static Age (621 Franklin St.) in Michigan City and my own Record Bin stores in Hobart (218 Main St.) and Michigan City (1601 Franklin St.). More on Record Store day at recordstoreday.com .

Midwest singer/songwriters Eric Lambert & Char will be celebrating RSD Saturday with a live acoustic performance of songs from his own forthcoming album and select Americana covers in front of The Record Bin in Hobart from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Blues rocker Jack Whittle will take over on the sidewalk from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The Record Bin in Michigan City likewise will have sidewalk "buskers" as Derek Caruso of Blues Fuse fame does stripped down acoustic blues from 1-3 p.m., mixing classics by Jimmy Reed and other greats, along with original songs from his forthcoming solo album. Then "2020 Hoosier Star" finalist LeAnn Stutler takes over from 4 to 6:30 p.m., mixing cover tunes with songs from her new album, "It's About Time," which has been getting some Midwest radio play.