Records 'Drop' as vinyl junkies celebrate on Saturday

Saturday is the "Drop #1" date of the "National Record Store Day" event that supercharges the buzz about independent record stores across America and around the globe.
Like so many other things this year, COVID-19 has impacted and altered this annual event where record labels, musical artists and music fans alike come together to celebrate those shiny platters of flattened petroleum byproducts with grooves stuffed full of groovin' tunes.
In 2020, the celebration of independent record stores, the powerful return of vinyl LPs, and the growing passion for collecting vinyl albums, is being spread evenly over three designated "drop" dates -- Aug. 29, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24 -- this year.
One expects that the three-day, three-month spread of special releases this year is presumably so that lines will be smaller and social distancing will be more in place than a typical such RSD situation that has small, indie stores jammed with vinyl buffs and collectors.
Note that not all independent record shops belong to the RSD roster of official stores and not all indie stores officially participate and will have the limited edition titles "dropped" (released for purchase) by participating record labels. Even so, most if not all indie record shops will be bustling and doing a variety of special events, sales and other things to help celebrate the steadily growing popularity of the humble vinyl record. C
Celebrate the dates at some of these regional record stores -- S&J Records (128 Broad St.) in downtown Griffith, Region Records (208 E. Main) in Griffith, The Record Den (1240 Beam St.) in Porter, Revolution Records (307 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso, Static Age (621 Franklin St.) in Michigan City and my own Record Bin stores in Hobart (218 Main St.) and Michigan City (1601 Franklin St.). More on Record Store day at recordstoreday.com.
Midwest singer/songwriters Eric Lambert & Char will be celebrating RSD Saturday with a live acoustic performance of songs from his own forthcoming album and select Americana covers in front of The Record Bin in Hobart from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Blues rocker Jack Whittle will take over on the sidewalk from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The Record Bin in Michigan City likewise will have sidewalk "buskers" as Derek Caruso of Blues Fuse fame does stripped down acoustic blues from 1-3 p.m., mixing classics by Jimmy Reed and other greats, along with original songs from his forthcoming solo album. Then "2020 Hoosier Star" finalist LeAnn Stutler takes over from 4 to 6:30 p.m., mixing cover tunes with songs from her new album, "It's About Time," which has been getting some Midwest radio play.
If not celebrating RSD at a local record shop, music fans can easily satisfy their vinyl habit on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northwest Indiana Record & Music Fair at the Knights of Columbus (1400 S. Broad St.) in Griffith. Admission is $2/free parking. More on the fair at 312-656-4882.
MUSIC NOTES
• One of the Region's biggest local music supporters has passed away. Gail Tuminello, the daughter of Valparaiso icon Orville Redenbacker, passed away Aug. 24. Gail was one of the original 12 co-founders of the Rock 'N Rollers social group, which promotes live music throughout Northwest Indiana. Condolences to her family, friends and the many rock 'n' rollers who shared her passion for the locally-created music.
• A special Saturday concert at Crown Point's outdoor Bulldog Park headlined by Pink Floyd tribute group, Echoes of Pompeii. Opening the night of music under the stars will be the party rock/dance band, Mr. Funnyman. Social distancing is required and masks must be worn in and out of the park, and while ordering refreshments. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged, but no food, beverages or coolers allowed. More: 219-662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=28.
• Looking ahead just one week, next Thursday (9/10) finds the weekly "Classic Car Cruise Night" at Crown Point's Bulldog Park getting a live musical soundtrack provided by '60s rock 'n' roll survivors Oscar & The Majestics performing a smattering of their own garage rock hits from the era mixed in with classic rock covers. Showtime is 4 p.m. with instrumental rock guitar duo The Roccos opening. Social distancing and facial masks required. More: 219-662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=28.
• The Valparaiso Special Events Council continues its "Summer Concert Series" tonight at The Porter Health Amphitheater in the city's downtown Central Park Plaza with the 7 p.m. performance by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute group, Marrakesh Express. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs and picnic meals are permitted. Attendance is free but tickets are required due to COVID capacity limits. Ticket info: 219464-8332. The concert will be live streamed at valparaisoevents.com.
• The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart presents an 8 p.m. all ages welcome "Warped Tour Tribute Night" Friday, with performances by American Idiots (Green Day tribute), What's Our Age? (Blink 182 tribute), and Dead & Buried (A Day To Remember tribute). Tickets: $10 advance/$12 at door. More: 219-942-1670.
• Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in downtown Valparaiso finds the acoustic music of Steve Ball from 7-10 p.m., and Saturday it's Downtown Charlie Brown doing live blues. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• The funky rockin' guitar-driven blues of the Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse full band gets ignited Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Then the Chronic Flannel band provides live rock on Saturday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Last week, Chicago rock perennials STYX released their 2003 album, "Cyclorama," on all download and streaming platforms via BMG Music. The album was produced by guitar-slinging band members Tommy Shaw and James “JY” Young, along with late great Chicago studio wiz, Gary Loizzo. As a thank you to the nation’s first responders and frontline workers and to coincide with the stream launch, STYX has created a timely lyrical video for the album's “These Are The Times,” which spotlight the folks who’ve taken care of people throughout the pandemic. View at youtube.com/watch?v=O6XuL6qEQf8
• This Friday afternoon legendary British guitar great Steve Hackett (formerly of Genesis) will guest on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's 1-3 p.m. program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Hackett will call in from his home in England to discuss his long career, his new book, his latest album and selections from it will be featured. Another classic rock mainstay guests on the evening edition of "Midwest BEAT," when original Blue Oyster Cult bassist/writer and co-founder Joe Bouchard discusses his new album, new projects, his BOC past, and long career history. Stream live in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!