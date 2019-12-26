We saw a good deal of new original music from a variety of area artists get released in 2019. Although my annual "Tom's Top 10 Regional Albums of the Year" list will be forthcoming in early January, here is a listing of just some releases of the last 12 months that some folks might have overlooked or missed.
A release that was years in the making came early in the year from veteran singer/songwriter/piano man Bill Hayden ("Eureka"), who had not created a new collection of songs for purchase in nearly two decades. This columnist was honored to have been asked to write the liner notes for the vinyl version of the album, which is also available on digital and CD formats.
2019 also saw the first solo album from Steepwater guitarist/vocalist Jeff Massey ("From The Highway to the Show") get released, wherein Massey offered up new originals, a trio of tasty covers and even reinvented some of his older tunes.
A local artist first mentioned in this column when she was but a teenager, LeAnn Stutler has matured into a gifted writer and performer, evident on her debut full length CD ("Keeps Getting Better"). The debut full-length vinyl LP dropped in November by NWI rock band, Deep Cricket Night ("Blue Insomnia Hex "), and 2019 also saw the release of a strong EP ("Thick As Thieves") by Americana rocker James Gedda.
After a much too long break from releasing new music, Chicagoland's dynamic acoustic duo Switchback gave fans a collection of freshly-written material with a generous 14-song CD titled, "Birds of Prey."
A notch up from the young talents currently making their name on the scene, were welcome and honestly surprising new releases by a handful of veteran artists with deep Region roots. There was "Play On," a new double vinyl album of new material from Chicago's Jim Peterik & Ides Of March celebrating the legendary band's 55th Anniversary (also released in CD format). Peterik also released a CD only collection in 2019 from his star-studded World Stage project titled, "Winds Of Change." One of the coolest things about that album is that it paired up Peterik with former Styx vocalist Dennis DeYoung on the song, "Proof Of Heaven," which is said to have inspired DeYoung to start work on a new solo album of his own for a possible 2020 release.
What's old is new, seemed to be a theme in 2019 and we saw the re-mastering and re-issuing of vintage material by such iconic area artists as Chicago's The Kind ("Volume !"), East Chicago's Jim Skafish ("Skafish"), and Gary's Oscar & The Majestics ("Rare & Unissued Cuts '64-'66"), were also very welcome events that took many fans by surprise.
Another pleasant surprise that came at the very end of the year was discovering that former Region artist Kevin Friend just released what he called a pair of limited-edition "official bootleg" CDs - a 7-track solo disc ("Just Me 'N Woody") and a 6-song EP ("Supervision") with his old NWI band 20/20 to commemorate their 35th anniversary.
Not sure what is forthcoming in 2020, but one new release that I'm eagerly waiting for is a new, full-length album by NWI Americana music veteran, Eric Lambert. The venerable songwriter/performer is currently working with some stellar session musicians and engineer/producer John Carpenter at Thunderclap Studio in Hammond on that project.
MUSIC NOTES
• Chicago Blues Legend Biscuit Miller returns to Beer Geeks (3030 45th St.) in Highland this Sunday for a 7-10 p.m. all-star birthday jam that is sure to include some top regional players. It's been a while since Miller has laid down some bass riffs in da Region. This is a homecoming happening not to be missed. No cover. More: 219-513-9795 or beergeekspub.com.
• Amazing jazz and R&B vocalist Lauren Dukes will be featured with accompaniment when she makes her much anticipated debut performance this Sunday at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, where every Sunday from 4-6 p.m., the store hosts a free live performance broadcast via the "Vintage Lounge" channel via the Region Radio app or online at RegionRadio.Live. Dukes' voice can deliver everything from Etta to Aretha and beyond. Attendance is free for all ages and light refreshments are served. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter rocks off the post-holiday calories with the fiery blues-rock of Generation Gap this Friday at 8 p.m., followed on Saturday at 9 p.m. by the rock offerings of the 444 Band. Then celebrate NYE country-style at Leroy's as they present as the last band of 2019 and first of 2020, the contemporary and classic repertoire of Steel Country from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
• The Picks will break out classic rock favorites starting at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Buddy & Pals (1206 Summit St.) in Crown Point. More: facebook.com/thepicksband.
• Five Guys Named Moe will offer up something for those souls who do not like to deal with the crowds and commotion of New Year's Eve events, as they host "The Eve Before New Year's Eve" party on Monday, Dec. 30 at Side Street (18401 N. Creek Drive) in Tinley Park. Music at 8:30 p.m., no cover. More: 708-928-8080 or sidestreettavern.com.
• Another Monday event in the area happens at The Room (8353 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland, as Mush Music presents LOCAL H as its final concert of 2019. Opening the show at 8 p.m. will be support band, All Eyes West. Tickets start at $15 for general admission and increase for reserved seating options. More: 219- 838-5909 or theroomvenue.com.
• 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's twice weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" will feature a two-hour "Best of Live..." during the 1-3 p.m. time slot, culled from some of the regional artists who performed on Lounges' 2019 broadcasts. Among those artists likely to be heard are Justin King, Chad Clifford, Jeff Massey, Kevin Friend, Danny Lemon and many others. Tune in at 89.1FM locally or stream in real time at: lakeshorepublicradio.org.
