Region artists to perform remotely for a good cause

Local musicians, comedians and other artists will come together on a virtual platform for philanthropic reasons on Saturday.
The program "A Night For NICK" will be live streamed at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Ron Harlow Media Facebook page.
"We'll be having singers, comedians, and also a magician performing during the show," Harlow said.
Harlow, a longtime radio host in the Region and comedian, said the live streamed program will benefit The NICK Foundation, an organization near and dear to his heart. Harlow and Eli Hernandez, a local singer/songwriter, came up with the idea to present this online entertainment event for The NICK Foundation.
"We wanted to pick something (an organization) that was special. And we knew The NICK Foundation is in need," Harlow said. The NICK Foundation is also known as Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation Inc. The foundation supports cancer research programs and offers various other programs for kids with cancer.
"I'm a two-time cancer survivor," Harlow said, adding he admires how the foundation is helping kids who are living with the illness. Harlow had planned to participate in The St. Baldrick's event the foundation was to host in mid-March which got canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
He said a number of their events had been canceled for this season so he and Hernandez thought their fundraiser could help. "We want to help kids in the Region who have cancer."
When people visit the Ron Harlow Media Facebook page on Saturday there will be information on how to donate to The NICK Foundation during the streaming event.
Eli Hernandez said he's happy to assist with the program.
"God's been good to me so I'd like to give back," Hernandez said. "We're really excited to be doing this."
Harlow said this is the first time he's doing a live stream event.. "The sound may not be super but it's really all about the connection," he said.
Among the performers scheduled for the live streamed show along with Harlow and Hernandez are Krystal Kadar Quagliara and Marc Quagliara who are the group Almond Grove; singer/songwriter Patti Shaffner; blues guitarist Dave Miller; comedian Johnny See; magician Keelan Wendorf; comedian Will Hill; and musicians Jeremy and Amy Smolen; and Frank Rossi. Chuck Pullen from Innovation Media will be assisting with production.
Harlow said this will also be a good way to entertain the Region. "People are cooped up and they need a little entertainment...So, it's a win win event."
Added Hernandez, "We're also trying to keep people together while we're apart."
ELOISE VALADEZ - My Region: Foodie locales, shrines and a venue
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!