Region artists to perform remotely for a good cause

Local musicians, comedians and other artists will come together on a virtual platform for philanthropic reasons on Saturday.

The program "A Night For NICK" will be live streamed at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Ron Harlow Media Facebook page.

"We'll be having singers, comedians, and also a magician performing during the show," Harlow said.

Harlow, a longtime radio host in the Region and comedian, said the live streamed program will benefit The NICK Foundation, an organization near and dear to his heart. Harlow and Eli Hernandez, a local singer/songwriter, came up with the idea to present this online entertainment event for The NICK Foundation.

"We wanted to pick something (an organization) that was special. And we knew The NICK Foundation is in need," Harlow said. The NICK Foundation is also known as Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation Inc. The foundation supports cancer research programs and offers various other programs for kids with cancer.

"I'm a two-time cancer survivor," Harlow said, adding he admires how the foundation is helping kids who are living with the illness. Harlow had planned to participate in The St. Baldrick's event the foundation was to host in mid-March which got canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.