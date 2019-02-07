The Northwest Indiana music community suffered a terrible loss when the news broke on Jan. 30 that Tom Gurney, guitarist and mainstay of The Country Roads Band had died after a short illness. He was 57.
This columnist first met Tom when Country Roads Band was Chicago radio station US99's "house band" for live club appearances by air personalities and others during the early 1990s. It was a colorful time when it seemed every city dweller was sporting hats, boots and learning to line dance to the sounds of Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie."
Tom had seemingly endless stories to share from his time touring with the late country music star Freddie Fender, and of sharing stages with many top country entertainers. Over the years, Tommy and CRB front man/vocalist Bernie Glim became the dynamic duo of country music in the Region. They stepped up to play shows for many area veteran's groups.
Gurney and the band's commitment to "pay it forward" helped countless people and many organizations over the years.
The Country Roads Band, which Tom co-founded in 1981, became a cornerstone of the Northwest Indiana music scene over the decades and always there to steer the course was Gurney.
That Gurney was beloved and that he impacted many lives was underscored by the tremendous outpouring of testimonials and comments on social media in the days following his passing.
Gurney's funeral service was held Feb. 3 at Crete Funeral Home in Crete, Illinois. A rousing celebration jam by the CRB with many musical friends was held the evening before at Side Street Tavern in Tinley Park. Condolences to Tom's family, friends and his many fans.
Milwaukee Summer Fest Upgrades
Summerfest in Milwaukee is increasing the height and size of its largest stage, the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, with a $50 million renovation. The stage's roof has been raised 26 feet, more than doubling its original height from 39 to 65 feet. The renovation will also include an expansion of the backstage area, including 19 dressing rooms, seven loading docks and more catering facilities.
This year's festival runs June 26-30 and July 2-7. Five headliners for the 2019 amphitheater stage have been announced: The Zac Brown Band on June 30, Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, June 26; Jason Aldean and Kane Brown, June 28; Bon Iver with Lord Huron and Julien Baker, June 29; and Ozzy Osbourne with Megadeth, July 4. More: summerfest.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Singer/songwriter Dan Navarro performs an 8 p.m. Eastern concert this Friday at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan, and closer to home on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Chicago Street Theatre (154 Chicago St.) in Valparaiso. Navarro came to fame as half of the songwriting/performance duo Lowen & Navarro, and his songs have been recorded by artists as diverse as Pat Benatar, The Bangles, Jackson Browne, The Temptations, Dionne Warwick, and Rusty Weir. Tickets for both performances are $25 general admission. More: dannavarro.com.
• Jim Bulanda performs his musical tribute to Frank Sinatra today from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The White Rhino (101 Joliet St.) in Dyer. More: whiterhino.com or (219) 864-9200.
• Tonight is the night that songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Danny Lemmon of The Lemmon Brothers Band hosts his monthly invitational Open Mic from 6 to 10 p.m. at Grape & Grain (18031 Dixie Hwy.) in Homewood, Illinois. The event features some invited guests but walk-ins are welcome to perform. Lemmon recommends interested players contact him in advance at facebook.com/daniel.lemmon.96. More: DannyLemmonMusic.com.
• Acoustic husband/wife music duo T.J. & Megan of Valparaiso-based Counter Theory (facebook.com/countertheoryband) will team up with modern rock band Leave It To Chance (facebook.com/leaveit2chance) for a performance this Sunday on the live weekly concert broadcast "Live From The Record Bin" heard via NWI-based internet radio site RegionRadio.Live. The 4 to 6 p.m. weekly, all ages event happens in the intimate back music room of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Attendance is free but space is very limited. Complimentary light refreshments are served. More: 219-945-9511 or facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the blues rock grooves of The Generation Gap Band on Friday at 8 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or (219) 926-6211.
• Regional promoter Mush Music presents RUSH tribute group, Annimation, on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Highland at The Room (8353 Indianapolis Blvd.). Tickets for the 21 and older performance start at $10 for standing room. More: 219-838-5909 or theroomvenue.com.
• The weekly Open Mic Wednesday jams hosted by Cousin Dave Neeley continue at Lowell Town Pub (214 E. Commercial Ave.) in Lowell from 7-11pm. More: 219-690-1947.
• David Hernandez will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Running Vines Winery (119 S. Calumet Road) in Chesterton. More: 219- 390-9463 or runningvines.com.
• The Picks bust out classic rock this weekend with two 9 p.m. performances. The first at The Track Lounge (318 N. Jackson St.) in Crown Point on Friday, then again on Saturday at the Winfield location of Buddy & Pals (10685 Randolph St.) in Crown Point. More: facebook.com/thepicksband.
• Catch local favorites The Crawpuppies dishing out classic rock covers from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at at Growlers (2816 Highway Ave.) in downtown Highland on Saturday.
• The Lake Effect Band rock Bridges' Scoreboard Sports Bar (121 N. Griffith Blvd.) in Griffith at 8 p.m. on Saturday. More: 219-924-2206 or Bridgesscoreboard.com.
• On Friday at noon, 89.1 FM-Lakeshore Public Radio’s music program, “Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges” welcomes Dr. Neil Ratner, MD to chat about "Rock Doc," a 320-page self-published book chronicling his journey from the music biz to medicine. The former drummer turned doctor previously worked with such rockers as Edgar Winter, Pink Floyd and Emerson, Lake & Palmer. The second half of the program will feature a live chat with Dan Navarro to spotlight songs from his latest solo album "Shed My Skin" and talk about his two regional performances this weekend. The program streams live in real time at LakeshorePublicRadio.org.