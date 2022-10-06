Region music makers rally for Doug Lins

Within the NWI regional music community, when one of their own comes face to face with hardship, others are quick to help and lend support through the unifying gift of music.

The extended musical family of veteran NWI music maker Doug Lins will do just that next weekend -- Sunday, Oct. 16 -- when they gather with instruments and checkbooks in hand at DW's Junction (2972 E. 181st Ave.) in Hebron to give a helping hand to Lins as he squares off to battle Stage 3 bile duct cancer. The event will help support Lins and his family emotionally and financially, as his treatment has already racked up over $250,000 in expenses.

Music will start at 1 p.m. and conclude at 9:30 p.m. Scheduled for 40-minute back to back performances in order will be -- The Thursday Night Experience, Ross & Young, The Rak Brothers, James Saqui, Strings Beyond Description, Jake & Jake, John David Daily Band, Joshua Patrick, Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse (with special guest Dan Beaver), High Noon, and The Lazy Lightning Band. Other special guests are expected. Serving as the stage emcee is singer/songwriter/harmonica player, Dave "Hutch" Hutchins. A $10 donation is requested for this event, which will feature food trucks and include raffles.

"We are humbled and amazed at all of the bands and acoustic acts that are donating their time to help us out," said Lins. "I am looking forward to getting past this bump in the road and getting back to doing the things I love as soon as possible," Lins shared in a recent email. "Those who know me personally, know I am a man of faith. I trust that God will lead me through this storm as he has led me through many storms before. I am not afraid."

Doug Lins is probably best known for his years of music making with The Scoville Brothers Band, and also with the band Hot Sauce. The latter band borrows its name from Lins' family business, which manufactures the popular Scoville Brothers Hot Sauces, which are found in local restaurants and retail stores throughout Northwest Indiana and beyond.

Doug is also the owner and engineer of Willowtree Recording Studio, where a lot of local music gets produced, helping to expose a wealth of regional musicians struggling to chase their own neon rainbow.

Because of his being so entrenched in the Northwest Indiana scene for many decades, Doug Lins has made many friends and earned much respect within the Midwest music scene. It's not surprising so many of them are coming out on Oct. 16 to lend their talents to help out.

"The Hot Sauce business (Scoville Brothers) will continue," assured Lins, who is unable to work during his health battle. "We have some amazing team members who will keep things going while I recover. The support of friends and family has been overwhelming and we feel very blessed."

MUSIC NOTES

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart offers heavy music with a unique spin tonight as they open the stage to The Texas Hippie Coalition, a bunch of burly biker dudes guys with way cool nick names, who deliver a raucous and full-throttle sound called "Red Dirt Metal." Tickets start at $20. More: thcofficial.com/band.

The zany antics and retro '90s party rock of Fool House returns to Hobart Art Theater on Friday. Tickets start at $15. Plan for a Saturday night full of laughter supplied by seven live comics performing as The "Chicagoland Stand-Up Comedy Show." Tickets start at $20. All show info at brickartlive.com.

• The "Acoustic Thursday" concert series at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in downtown Hobart continues tonight with guitarist/vocalist Dave Carl and vocalist Salena Pena. The two entertainers -- both members of popular corporate/night club groups in Chicago -- scale things down a notch as they make their debut performance at the Jamaican eatery. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) features classic rock on Friday with Sonic Debris Band. Blues fans will not want to miss the return of Duke Tumato & The Power Trio on Saturday. Music starts at 8 p.m. both nights. Blues guitarist Corey Dennison hosts his weekly "Blues Jam" Sundays from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Singer/songwriter Paul Fleming performs acoustic tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. Friday marks the return of The Muddsharks to the Falls, followed on Saturday by the country-rock sounds of Hoosier Diddy. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• The "Free Country Friday Concerts" series at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary continues this week on its Hard Rock Cafe Stage with a 9 p.m. performance by the New Orleans-based national touring group, Cowboy Mouth, whose sound is a country-rock gumbo. One might remember their 1996 radio hit, "Jenny Says."

The music shifts from country to urban Saturday when the Hard Rock Cafe Stage gets overtaken by the Too Hype Crew, who bring classic "old skool" R&B jams and Hip Hop back to life and get booties shakin'. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The "Songwriter Night hosted by Danny Lemmon" is held the second Wednesday of the month at Smokey Jo's (475 W. Burville Road) in suburban Crete, Illinois and runs from 6 to 10 p.m. The Oct. 12 event features a plethora of South Side talents, including Greg Walroth, Karl Ackermann, Joe Goodrich, Carl Leach, Dominic D'Andrea, sax great Barry Sperti (of Matteson All-Stars fame), Mike Carson (of the Together band), and the Loretto Lane Band's Ted Spaniak and Billy Klein. More: dannylemmonmusic.com.

• Hey blues fans! Buddy Guy's new album -- "The Blues Don't Lie" -- is now available in multiple formats via Silvertone/RCA Records. Produced by Grammy Award winner Tom Hambridge, the album includes the future blues classics "We Go Back" featuring Mavis Staples and "Gunsmoke Blues" featuring Jason Isbell. Hear a triple shot of tunes from "The Blues Don't Lie" on "Midwest BEAT Blues with Tom Lounges" this Friday at 11 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio (stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org).

• This Sunday's 6-9 p.m. Central "Needle Drop" radio program on WIMS-AM/FM has Northwest Indiana celebrity Charlie Smith sitting in as guest DJ. Smith -- who appeared in some films with Elvis Presley and was personal friends with The King -- is serving as a celebrity judge at this year's "Elvis Fantasy Fest" happening at Portage's Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road) on Oct. 14-16 (elvisfantasyfest.com).

Also judging the many hip-swiveling "Elvis Tribute Artists" at this year's fest will be "Needle Drop" radio host, Rockin' Riley Mummey. Tune in at AM-1420, 106.7FM and 95.1FM, or stream live via wimsradio.com or the Tune In app. The "EFF" event raises money for Porter County Special Olympics and on Sunday's radio show, the ladies will announce a really awesome autographed film prop from the new hit film -- "Elvis" -- to be auctioned off at the event.

• Country music singer, songwriter Tyler Reese Tritt is the musical guest this Tuesday on my weekly Lakeshore Public Radio celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT." The rising new star and daughter of country icon Travis Tritt will talk about her career, upcoming plans and her free, 21 and over concert on Oct. 14 at Gary's Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Tune in "Midwest BEAT" every Tuesday at 7 p.m. on 89.1FM or stream it live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.