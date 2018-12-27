If you're looking for entertainment offerings in the area, the following list features a sample of activities and events for the holiday.
• The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan will ring in the New Year with the 7-piece party band, Memphis Underground, delivering an eclectic mix of music from Motown and classic rock to blues, and current dance music. More: acorntheater.org.
• Big Dog Mercer brings in the New Year with guitar-driven blues with a party that starts at 7 p.m. on the stage of Madison's Bar & Grill (7611 S. Madison St.) in Willowbrook, Illinois. More: 630-455-5520 or facebook.com/BigDogMercer.
• Kenny Kinsey & Mojo Daddy will offer a funky goodbye to 2018 with a NYE performance at Beer Geeks (3030 45th St.) in Highland. More: 219- 513-9795 or beergeekspub.com.
• Music fans of all ages can once again participate in the annual New Year’s Eve Open Stage hosted by singer/songwriter Mami Matsuda at Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso. The coffeehouse stage is a great place for the under 21 folks to celebrate. Guests will make a toast to 2019 with non-alcoholic champagne at midnight. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., $4 per performer, $5 per listener. More: frontporchmusic.com or 219-464-4700.
• The Marco Villarreal Jazz Project will entertain diners from 6 to 10 p.m. in the lounge at Siam Marina (16846 Oak Park Ave.) in Tinley Park. Reservations are recommended for those hoping to spend the last hours of 2018 with the Hobart-based guitar virtuoso. More: 708-407-8825.
• Jazz fans in Northwest Indiana can enjoy The Roger Harris Jazz Trio from 6 to 10 p.m. in the lounge of Asparagus (7676 Broadway) in Merrillville. Most will remember pianist Harris from his time playing and recording with the Valparaiso University Jazz Faculty Trio. Again, reservations are recommended for this special dinner performance. More: 219-794-000 or asparagusrestaurant.com.
• The final "Live From The Record Bin" event of 2018 will be an Acoustic Open Mic hosted by singer/songwriter Jef Sarver. The weekly 4 to 6 p.m. family friendly acoustic concert series happens in the back room of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart and is broadcast live via "The Vintage Lounge" internet radio channel at RegionRadio.Live. Admission is always free for this all ages event and the first Sunday of every month is always a hosted "open mic." More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter wraps up the year with the rock sounds of Hard Knocks this Friday at 8 p.m., followed on Saturday by group Downfall. The venue celebrates New Year's Eve on Monday with the 444 Band. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Indiana modern rockers James Neary and the Bevy Blue follow up to their first two releases-- "Red" and "Blue" -- with a soon-to-be-released third collection of original tunes. Continuing with their penchant for color themed titles, this latest self-produced set of songs is called "Yellow" and was recorded at Studio 78 in LaPorte. The band will host an official release concert performance at the concert club, Vegetable Buddies (129 N. Michigan St.) in South Bend, when "Yellow" is officially released on Jan. 11. More: jamesnearyandthebevyblue.com.
• Chicago electronica music trio Protovulcan -- vocalist/keyboardist Will MacLean, drummer Deric Criss, and guitarist Nick Ammerman -- have wrapped up work on their third overall recording project, the 6-song EP, "Life is Twigs." The new collection of songs was produced by Chicago's iconic studio wiz, Steve Albini, and comes out Jan. 25. Catch their first show of the year on Jan. 10 at The Emporium Chicago Arcade Bar (1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.) in Chicago on a triple bill with Velcro Lewis and Spiral Galaxy. More: facebook.com/Protovulcan.
• Valparaiso native turned international rocker Toby Hitchcock as the lead vocalist of the melodic rock group, Pride of Lions, where he partners with Chicago rocker Jim Peterik (of Ides of March), has a new solo album on the way. Although Pride Of Lions is still ongoing, Hitchcock began broadening his career last year with the solo release "Mercury's Down," which got a strong reception from media and fans alike. Hitchcock's sophomore album “Reckoning,” is an 11-song original collection set for international release Jan. 25 via the Italy-based label Frontiers Music, also the home to Pride of Lions, Toto, Journey and other top melodic rock groups. The album’s advance lead single “Promise Me” can be heard on most internet music outlets. More: melodicrock.com/tags/toby-hitchcock.
• It may still be a year off, but it's never too early to start thinking about fun in the sun according to one of Chicago's most famous music natives, John Prine. Prine just announced plans for his first ever songwriters showcase in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic with such celebrated songwriters as Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Iris Dement, Gretchen Peters, Paul Thorn and many others. Planned for Nov. 11-15, 2019, tickets and details about the four day tropical escape for fans of Folk and Americana music are already online at allthebestfest.com.