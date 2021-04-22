Region rockers step up for Hobart Art Theatre

The local music community, stuck at home for the past year, is finally getting out to fire up their amps now that restrictions are loosening up a bit here in the Northwest Indiana area.

Several bands realize musicians are not the only ones who have been affected by and suffered from the extended COVID-induced shut down. Seven heavy and hard rock groups are taking the opportunity this Saturday to step up and help one of the key venues in Northwest Indiana that has been "home" to some of the Region's heavier bands for the last couple of years.

For a donation of $10, these band will crank out their respective brands of heavy rock, to help owner Shane Evans and his staff at Hobart Art Theatre in recovering from the COVID setback the venue experienced over the last 12 months.

Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor commented last week during his State of the City address, on how Evans was one of the local business leaders who had to think "outside the box" and "reinvent his way of doing business" to hold on and hold out through the past year.

For businesses that did hold out, costs mounted and this weekend, musical groups will scratch the itch to play out for the public while showing their support and thanks to Evans for keeping the doors open to the historic downtown movie house turned concert hall.