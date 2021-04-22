Region rockers step up for Hobart Art Theatre

The local music community, stuck at home for the past year, is finally getting out to fire up their amps now that restrictions are loosening up a bit here in the Northwest Indiana area.
Several bands realize musicians are not the only ones who have been affected by and suffered from the extended COVID-induced shut down. Seven heavy and hard rock groups are taking the opportunity this Saturday to step up and help one of the key venues in Northwest Indiana that has been "home" to some of the Region's heavier bands for the last couple of years.
For a donation of $10, these band will crank out their respective brands of heavy rock, to help owner Shane Evans and his staff at Hobart Art Theatre in recovering from the COVID setback the venue experienced over the last 12 months.
Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor commented last week during his State of the City address, on how Evans was one of the local business leaders who had to think "outside the box" and "reinvent his way of doing business" to hold on and hold out through the past year.
For businesses that did hold out, costs mounted and this weekend, musical groups will scratch the itch to play out for the public while showing their support and thanks to Evans for keeping the doors open to the historic downtown movie house turned concert hall.
Performing on Saturday for a special show, giving all proceeds to the venue, will be the three tribute bands -- Freak On A Leash (Korn tribute), Concentric (A Perfect Circle tribute), Dead & Buried (A Day To Remember tribute) -- and four local bands doing a mix of original music and covers. Those bands are Chasing Alura, Eyes of Anguish, Sleep Tight and Among The Essence. General admission tickets for the all ages event are $10. Doors open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m. More: brickartlive.com or 219-942-1670.
MUSIC NOTES
• The buzz has started... Now that venues are slowly reopening to live entertainment comes word that a new, all ages welcome "Live Music Night" will be starting up on Mondays in May at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City. Popular rotating guest hosts will pop in weekly to help present a variety of local musicians wanting to strut their stuff on the record store's 16x9 stage on Monday evenings from 6-9 p.m. The forthcoming Monday series will be the precursor to other live events at the store, including CD release parties and special concerts. Event info and a kick off date will soon be announced.
• Guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal performs with keyboardist/vocalist Chris Grove from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso, followed on Saturday by the funky grooves of ReTurn2Soul from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-309-1660 or facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Acoustic rock duo The Juniors -- comprised of Billy Cox and Chris Bolint -- pair up their twin guitars and harmonizing vocals on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter. Saturday features a night of live Dead -- Grateful Dead that is -- as local tribute group Dead To Rights trips out on plenty of GD classics like "Dark Star," "Sugar Magnolia," Casey Jones" and more. Bluesman Cory Dennison will gather up some friends to present the return to Leroy's weekly "Sunday Open Stage Jam Nights" from 7-11 p.m. More: 219-926-6211 and facebook.com/leroyshotstuff.
• Progressive Alt-Pop perennials -- StopDropRewind -- performs at Zorn Brewing (605 E. 9th St.) in Michigan City on Friday, where they will mix in new tunes from their forthcoming album with songs from their catalog of past releases, and some interesting treatments of cover songs by favorite artists. More: 219-243-7157.
• The "Sunday Brunch Jazz Jam" at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville welcomes Liz Mandeville as this weekend's special musical guest. The versatile Ms. Mandeville (lizmandeville.com) has written and produced hundred of original songs, owns her own Blue Kitty recording label, and has toured internationally. Mandeville regularly performs her tribute to Ella Fitzgerald in Chicago, so you can bet there will be a bit of scatting included as she sits in with house band Andy Sutton (drums), Nick Kazonis (guitar), Kris Lohn (bass), and Di'Kobe Berry (vibes/percussion). All ages welcome. No cover. More: 219-322-2337 or regionaletaphouse.com.
• On Saturday the theatrical and comedic rock 'n' roll antics of Dick Diamond & the Dusters will keep things hopping with a night of high energy cover songs of varying genres at the recently launched night spot, Decibels At On The Roxx (2522 Portage Mall) in Portage. More: 219-763-7300 or facebook.com/decibelsatroxx.
• Northwest Indiana Jazz/R&B vocalist Lauren Dukes has wrapped up recording on her self-titled debut album and will be dropping it on the public within the next couple of weeks. Dukes and a few band members visit the studios of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio on Tuesday (7-8 p.m.) to spotlight some of her new original music for the first time on radio. Catch The Lauren Dukes Band performing live from 8 to 11 p.m. May 1 at Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Drive) in Valaparaiso. No cover/21 and older.
• Peoria's Mudvayne roared out of the Midwest in the mid-1990s alongside Cleveland's Mushroomhead and Oak Lawn's Disturbed as part of the heavy music scene termed "nu-metal." Mudvayne released five powerful studio albums (three certified as "gold"), before taking a nearly 12-year hiatus while members pursued a variety of other projects. Earlier this week, Mudvayne announced that all four original members -- Chad Gray, Greg Tribbett, Matthew McDonough and Ryan Martinie -- will be reuniting for a series on 2021 concerts. More: facebook.com/mudvayne
• The back to back guests on Friday's edition of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," both play roles behind the scenes in the musical entertainment business. Up first (1-2 p.m. will be the legendary album cover artist Ioannis who has created over 175 iconic album covers from artists that include Uriah Heep, Deep Purple, Allman Brothers, Styx and many others.
The second hour guest (2-3 p.m.) is Giovanni Taliaferro, who as the Director of Memorabilia Design for Hard Rock International, creates the amazing and historic musical artifact displays that draw thousands of people to the Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide, including the brand new location in Gary. Tune in on the dial at 89.1FM or stream live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.