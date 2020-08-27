Region talents can audition for 'Idol Across America' Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you'd like to showcase your singing talents, producers of "American Idol" are interested in hearing your voice. But this time, auditions for the popular competitive show will be done virtually.

Residents of Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota may audition for the show during its "Idol Across America" auditions on Friday. Residents of all 50 states are eligible to audition virtually with various states being given different audition dates.

Auditions will be conducted over Zoom and the show's promotional material for the auditions states that they have custom-built Zoom technology for this first-time virtual event.

Contestants must be between the ages of 15 to 28 to audition. Visit americanidol.com/auditions for more information on securing a slot and rules for auditioning.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.