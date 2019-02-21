Americana singer/songwriters Jack Whittle and James Gedda have individual careers and recordings, but have been pairing up a lot lately for shows. "Our styles and our voices complement each other well," said Gedda. His rich voice recalls a young Johnny Cash while Whittle's has a higher pitch and tone more akin to folkie artists like Woody Guthrie or Phil Ochs. Both men play guitar with Whittle doing a mix of finger-picking and slide playing.
"We do our own (respective) shows, but we have a good time whenever we play together and that's been pretty often lately," said Whittle, a native of Calumet City who spent some years performing on the Bloomington music circuit while attending Indiana University. While Whittle does solo shows, performances with Gedda and often jumps in on area "jam nights," he also has a self-named three-piece electric band that released a self-titled four song EP last year.
Gedda has a new solo 5-song EP titled "Thick As Thieves," coming out next month to promote. Both artists are already talking about each doing their follow-up recordings. Gedda would like to include Whittle on those sessions and Whittle would like to give a unique and wholly original take on one of Gedda's older tunes.
Both artists got their musical start in high school band class and both played brass (Gedda on trumpet and Whittle on saxophone) before switching to guitar. They mix original songs with cover tunes in their live sets, with Gedda favoring songs from the songbooks of John Prine, Johnny Cash, Buck Owens and other country-ish troubadours. Whittle's covers tend to harken back to old time bluesmen from the 1930s to 1950s and early Dust Bowl folkies. When performing together, the vocal harmonies and duel guitar styles are pure Americana as the duo pitch what blues icon Willie Dixon might call -- "a wang dang doodle."
Their performance schedules are updated regularly on their respective Facebook pages. Gedda is currently developing a soon to be launched web page. Whittle said he currently performs live blues on the second and fourth Monday of the month from 8 to 10 p.m. at Finnegans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. He calls the twice monthly series "Blue Mondays," and features an evolving cast of invited friends and guests, sometimes including Gedda.
The two artists next perform both individually and together this Sunday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. at the weekly "From The Record Bin" internet radio broadcast heard live from The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart via RegionRadio.Live.
MUSIC NOTES
• Chad Clifford does an 8 to 11 p.m. solo show Saturday at The Craft House (711 Plaza Drive) in Chesterton. Expect original songs, classic pop/rock covers and of course plenty of Beatles tunes during this lone Crawpuppy performance. More: 219-929-5570 or crafthousebeer.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the blues rock of The Cory Dennison Band on Friday at 8 p.m., followed on Saturday by classic rock band All Good at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.
• Local music makers of drinking age are invited to join jazzers/funksters Fresh Hops for the long-running, weekly "jam night" they host (9 p.m. to midnight) on Tuesdays at Finnegans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. More: finnegansdyer.com or 219-865-9896.
• Catch The Gerry Hundt Band at 8 p.m. on Friday at 18th Street Brewery (5417 Oakley Ave.) in Hammond, and then again at 7 p.m. Saturday for the "Bluetopia Dance Party" (4441 N. Ravenswood) in Chicago. More, respectively at 18thstreetbrewery.com and chicagobluetopia.com.
• Drummer Andy Sutton's Sunday Jazz Brunch at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville (regionaletaphouse.com) is open to all ages and features guest artists sitting in with Sutton's core band. This Sunday it's vocalist Lauren Dukes, a child prodigy of the Chicago Children's Choir currently known for her work with Spoken Four. Locals are welcome to join in performing at this weekly open stage event. Call Sutton for info: 219-671-0479 or andysuttonmusic.com.
• On Saturday, The Bach Institute at Valparaiso University will perform its triennial performance of one of the three major works of Johann Sebastian Bach. This year’s selection is the “St. Matthew Passion,” which was last performed on campus in 2010, featuring Valpo’s Chorale, Bach Choir and Bach Orchestra, along with special guests the Fort Wayne Children’s Concert Treble Choir and the Leipzig Baroque Orchestra. The performance will take place at 5 p.m. in the Chapel of the Resurrection on Valparaiso University's campus. Tickets: $40 for preferred seating, $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $10 for non-Valpo students. Admission free to Valpo students and staff. Tickets available online at valpo.edu/bach or the box office at 219-464-5162.
• Early Notice! April is "Jazz Appreciation Month" and tickets went on sale this past week for The 4th annual Jazz Extravaganza held at St. Timothy Community Church (1600 W. 25th Ave.) in Gary. The April 27 event (3 to 7 p.m. will celebrate the musical accomplishments of iconic jazz trumpeter Art Hoyle and those of international jazz guitarist, recording artist Henry Johnson, both Gary natives. Performing will be Northwest Indiana's own Billy Foster Quartet with special guest, Henry Johnson. "Tickets are going fast already, so we want to give people early notice about the event now, before they are all gone," said BFQ vocalist Renee Foster. Past year's events sold out in advance. Tickets are $35 and strictly limited for the dinner/performance. More: 219-977-0079 or 219-886-3412.
French-speaking Creole fiddler and accordionist Dennis Stroughmatt will guest live in studio on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. Stroughmatt will chat about his group Creole Stomp which performs March 5 at Theatre At The Center (1040 Ridge Road) in Munster for the venue's "Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday" celebration. The radio program streams live in real time online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.